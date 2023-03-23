Amazon is currently offering the amazing Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds with a sweet discount

Beats Powerbeats Pro: Now 28% OFF at Amazon Get the Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds from Amazon and save $70 in the process $70 off (28%) Buy at Amazon

But why the Beats Powerbeats Pro? Well, as a fitness enthusiast, you are probably searching for earphones that pack amazing sound and feature a good level of water resistance for your sweat-heavy workouts. You are also probably wanting a pair of earbuds with decent battery life and amazing in-ear stability. After all, you don't want to worry whether your earbuds will fall off every time you decide to increase the speed of the treadmill at the gym, right?Now, there are many — and we mean many — earbuds out there, but probably the ones that best fit that description are precisely the Beats Powerbeats Pro. These bad boys offer great sound and feature an IPX4 water-resistant rating, which means they are perfect for sweat-heavy workouts.The earbuds also have secure-fit ear hooks for the desired stability, which means they are unlikely to fall off while you are doing cardio. The Powerbeats Pro also have amazing battery life. Each earbud offers up to 9 hours of listening time. And with the case, the listening time goes to around 24 hours. Although Apple owns Beats, the Powerbeats Pro are compatible with iOS and Android, so you can use them with your Android phone as well.