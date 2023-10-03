Amazon is selling the still-awesome Fire TV Stick 4K (1st Gen) at its lowest ever price for all





The Fire TV Stick 4K on sale right now for a whopping 54 percent under its $49.99 list price is obviously not the same Fire TV Stick 4K that barely started shipping to its earliest adopters a few days ago. Instead, you're actually looking at a pretty old device here, originally released all the way back in 2018 with a bunch of then-impressive features and capabilities in tow.

Fire TV Stick 4K Digital Media Player with 4K Ultra HD Video Streaming Capabilities, Dolby Vision Support, Dolby Atmos Audio, Live View Picture-in-Picture, Wi-Fi 5, 8GB Storage, 1.5GB RAM, Quad-Core 1.7GHz CPU, 650MHz GPU, Alexa Voice Remote Included $27 off (54%) Buy at Amazon





Some of those technologies are of course far less impressive now and some could even be deemed outdated, but for its massively reduced price, this bad boy certainly delivers a lot of value, even by 2023 standards. We're talking 4K Ultra HD video streaming support (duh!), as well as Dolby Atmos audio, and yes, a super-handy Alexa voice remote is also included at no extra charge.





As you can imagine, Amazon's latest promotion on this extremely well-reviewed oldie is not completely unprecedented, but it might remain unbeatable. To our knowledge, the first-gen Fire TV Stick 4K has never been sold at a bigger than $27 (or 54 percent) discount, and in fact, this is one of the very few opportunities in the product's existence to score that kind of deal with or without a Prime subscription.





In case you're wondering, the Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen) only seems to trump its forerunner in the processing power and Wi-Fi connectivity departments with a little more "juice" and a newer standard supported respectively, which we're fairly certain you'll agree that it doesn't justify an additional expense of 27 bucks.





Of course, the upgraded 4K-capable streaming stick could score its very own substantial discount come Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event next week , but even if that happens, it will probably restrict non-Prime members from taking advantage of the prospective promo. In other words, you should totally pull the trigger right here and right now!