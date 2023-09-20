Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Amazon unveils its new Fire TV lineup which includes two new 4K sticks and a Soundbar
Amazon has unveiled new and exciting improvements to its popular Fire TV devices, including the addition of the brand new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire TV Stick 4K, and the Fire TV Soundbar. All of these new releases are accompanied by generative AI updates that will take your TV viewing experience to the next level.

In this new product lineup, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the most powerful Fire TV Stick yet, with a new quad-core processor and support for Wi-Fi 6E. This means that it can stream 4K Ultra HD video at up to 60 frames per second, even on congested networks. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also has a new remote control with a dedicated button for launching Alexa.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is a more affordable option, but it still offers great performance and support for 4K Ultra HD. It has a new quad-core processor and support for Wi-Fi 6. The Fire TV Stick 4K also has a new remote control with a dedicated button for launching Alexa.

The Fire TV Soundbar is a two-channel companion device that delivers room-filling sound. It has two built-in speakers and a subwoofer. The Fire TV Soundbar also has support for Dolby Atmos audio.

All of the new Fire TV devices are made with sustainable materials and have a reduced carbon footprint. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Stick 4K are made with 50% recycled plastic. The Fire TV Soundbar is made with 30% recycled plastic.

In addition to the new Fire TV devices, Amazon also announced a number of generative AI updates for Fire TV. These updates include a new feature called “Fire TV Ambient Experience,” which uses generative AI to create personalized screensavers and backgrounds. Amazon also announced a new feature called “Fire TV Interactive Experiences,” which allows developers to create interactive experiences for Fire TV using generative AI.

The new Fire TV devices and generative AI updates are expected to be available on September 27th, but can be pre-ordered right away via the links above. However, you can start enjoying the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar right away, as this item is ready to ship right away.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless