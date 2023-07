Amazon's 2020 Fire HD 8 price drops into impulse buy territory ahead of Prime Day 2023

Yes, you only need to cough up 30 bucks right now for an Amazon-made 8-incher with an HD screen, "all-day" battery life, and a few other decent features, and although Woot's killer new special offer is technically scheduled to run for a full five days, we highly doubt that will ultimately prove to be the case.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Quad-Core 2.0GHz Processor, 8-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Hands-Free Alexa Support, 2MP Front and Rear-Facing Cameras with 720p HD Video Recording, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, USB-C Port, MicroSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Black, Ad-Supported, Amazon Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty $29 99 Buy at Woot Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) Latest Model, 64GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing and 2MP Front-Facing Cameras, Black, Amazon Prime Membership Required $100 off (53%) Buy at Amazon





That's because there's only one black 32GB model on sale at this incredibly low price, and something tells us the Amazon-owned e-tailer doesn't have the number of units in stock required to handle your demand for more than a few hours. A day tops.





Granted, this is not the latest Fire HD 8 edition we're talking about here, but rather the 2020 generation with a slightly humbler octa-core processor under its hood. Perhaps more importantly, you'll have to be okay with an ad-supported "Amazon refurbished" device in the aforementioned single color option and single storage variant if you want to spend just $29.99 for an Android-based slate with hands-free Alexa assistance... and no Google Play access.





That may sound like an absolute deal breaker for many prospective buyers, but you do get the same 90-day warranty here as with a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit, and that should appease at least some of your concerns.





The 2020-released Amazon Fire HD 8 is still a decent candidate for the title of best budget tablet out there in 2023, mind you, promising to last up to 12 hours between charges in normal "mixed" use while packing... just 2 gigs of RAM and offering easy microSD expansion for digital hoarders dissatisfied with the 32GB internal storage space.





Unfortunately, we can't offer you a good alternative if you want to buy the Fire HD 8 in its newest iteration brand-new, but Amazon has already kicked off its Prime Day 2023 deal for the Fire HD 10 (2021), charging a whopping $100 less than usual (with a Prime membership) for a non-refurbished 64GB model. That's an extraordinary offer, but of course, it's not exactly in the same ballpark as this refurbished Fire HD 8 (2020) steal.

Even though it's obviously far too early to know how Amazon's list of the top Prime Day tablet deals this year will look at the end of next week's huge 48-hour sales event , it's almost impossible to imagine that you'll get the chance to purchase a better device than the Fire HD 8 at a lower price than $29.99.