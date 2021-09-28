Amazon's hot new fire sale makes 2019's Fire HD 10 tablet cheaper than ever before

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





We're talking lower than Prime Day , and possibly, lower than any upcoming Black Friday or Cyber Monday 2021 deals given that this is explicitly marked as a "closeout offer." In other words, Amazon is running a fire sale on 2019's Fire HD 10, charging $94 less than usual for a 64GB storage variant with lockscreen ads in your choice of black, white, or twilight blue hues.



That's a whopping and unprecedented 49 percent discount for a previous-generation slate that doesn't look very different from the "all-new" That's a whopping and unprecedented 49 percent discount for a previous-generation slate that doesn't look very different from the "all-new" Fire HD 10 edition , which was unveiled less than six months ago . Thicker and heavier than its sequel, the 2019 version of the 10.1-inch mid-ranger comes with a pretty much identical Full HD display in tow, as well as a respectable octa-core 2.0 GHz processor under the hood.



Said chipset is paired with 2 gigs of RAM, which is hardly impressive by 2021 standards, but when you consider just how cheap you can get the Said chipset is paired with 2 gigs of RAM, which is hardly impressive by 2021 standards, but when you consider just how cheap you can get the ninth-gen Fire HD 10 for 24 hours only, you'll probably be inclined to overlook such flaws as a mediocre memory count or sub-par 2MP front and rear-facing cameras.



By no means the By no means the best budget tablet available right now, this thing does also come with up to 12 hours of battery life, a speedy USB-C port, and a decent 9W power adapter in its retail box, providing essentially unrivaled bang for under 100 bucks.



You can save big if you drop Amazon's "sponsored screensavers" as well, mind you, with the exact same $94 markdown applying to a slightly higher $204.99 list price than the $189.99 regularly charged with ads.



If you want to spend even less while also saving a little less dough, you can go for a 32GB storage model in a single white color at a $70 discount with or without lockscreen ads. Don't forget that these are "closeout offers", so there's a good chance stocks will run out well ahead of the end of the day.

As if Amazon's popular Fire tablets were not already impressively affordable, the e-commerce giant turned major player in the consumer electronics industry in recent years is today selling one particular model at a lower than ever price.