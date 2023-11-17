Amazon is selling the Echo Show 8 at a new all-time low price in both 2021 and 2023 editions

a lot





The Echo Show 8 is likely to hit the sweet spot for many prospective buyers in terms of everything from screen size to the overall footprint and especially the price point. Making matters even more flexible, two different generations of this bad boy are currently available from their manufacturers, and to the surprise of no professional bargain hunter, both versions can be had at a substantial discount before Black Friday

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) 2021 Release, Smart Display with Alexa, 2-Inch Neodymium Speakers with Passive Bass Radiator, 8-Inch Touchscreen, 13MP Camera with Built-in Shutter and Auto-Framing, MediaTek MT8183 Processor, Multiple Layers of Privacy Protection, Charcoal and Glacier White Color Options, Amazon Prime Subscription Required $80 off (62%) $49 99 $129 99 Buy at Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) 2023 Release, Smart Display with Alexa, 2-Inch Full Range Neodymium Drivers with Passive Bass Radiator, Spatial Audio, 8-Inch Touchscreen, with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, 13MP Centered Camera with Built-in Shutter and Auto-Framing, Octa-Core SoC with Amazon AZ2 Neural Network Engine, Multiple Layers of Privacy Protection, Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub, Charcoal, No Prime Subscription Required $45 off (30%) $104 99 $149 99 Buy at Amazon





Normally priced at $129.99, the second-gen Echo Show 8 from all the way back in 2021 is marked down at the time of this writing by a hefty 80 bucks in "charcoal" and "glacier white" colorways. For some reason, the killer new deal, which appears to beat all previous discounts offered by Amazon for this particular device, is exclusively available with a Prime subscription right now, although that may well change as we approach Thanksgiving.





The "all-new" Echo Show 8 , meanwhile, is reduced by a whopping $45 of its own from a $149.99 list price for the very first time since it made its commercial debut just a couple of months ago. And no, you don't need to meet any special conditions whatsoever to qualify for this absolutely outstanding and presumably unbeatable holiday promotion.





It pretty much goes without saying that the third-gen Echo Show 8 released in 2023 trumps its 2021 predecessor in almost every imaginable way and major department, producing better sound, sporting a higher-quality display, moving the auto-framing camera to the center of the device to provide a better view of your surroundings during video calls, and last but not least, integrating smart home hub functionality.





Still, the second-gen Echo Show 8 released a couple of years ago is also a decent enough option for cash-strapped holiday shoppers, doing at the end of the day (almost) everything that the newer edition is capable of without disappointing in any key field.

While Amazon sellsof different smart speakers and smart displays with Alexa integration, we can definitely understand if you're only willing to consider one main member of the Echo family as a possible holiday purchase this year.