The Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display is 44% off today
The Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 can be purchased with a $10 Blink Mini indoor camera, which can be put anywhere in your home. The smart displays can also be purchased with a 3 month Amazon Kids+ subscription for only $0.99.
The Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 act as a speaker, similar to other Alexa devices, and can be especially helpful in the kitchen for reading recipes or watching food channels on YouTube. Music streaming services Apple Music and Spotify are supported too.
Amazon's Alexa is also present. With the voice assistant, you can check and change your schedule, check the traffic etc. Alexa can also control your smart home appliances, turn on smart lights, smart alarm systems, TVs and even give you access to your home security cameras if they support it.
