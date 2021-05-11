The Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display is 44% off today

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 can be purchased with a $10 Blink Mini indoor camera, which can be put anywhere in your home. The smart displays can also be purchased with a 3 month Amazon Kids+ subscription for only $0.99.





If you’re interested in making your home smart, the Echo Show 5 is a good way to start. The device has a 5.5-inch display, which can show you the weather, news reports, podcasts and even live TV and sports if you have a Hulu subscription. The Echo Show 5 and 8 have a built-in camera for video calls as well.









Amazon's Alexa is also present. With the voice assistant, you can check and change your schedule, check the traffic etc. Alexa can also control your smart home appliances, turn on smart lights, smart alarm systems, TVs and even give you access to your home security cameras if they support it. The Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 act as a speaker, similar to other Alexa devices, and can be especially helpful in the kitchen for reading recipes or watching food channels on YouTube. Music streaming services Apple Music and Spotify are supported too.Amazon's Alexa is also present. With the voice assistant, you can check and change your schedule, check the traffic etc. Alexa can also control your smart home appliances, turn on smart lights, smart alarm systems, TVs and even give you access to your home security cameras if they support it.

The Amazon Echo Show in its 5.5-inch size is now available with a massive 44% off discount. The offer on the Echo Show 5 is only for today, so you better hurry up. The deal is for both Sandstone and Charcoal colors. The bigger, 8-inch version of the Echo Show is also discounted at 15% off.