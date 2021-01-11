Hulu launches cheap $2 monthly plan for students
The deal is the result of the partnership between Hulu and Oregon-based verification firm SheerID, which will confirm whether or not customers are eligible for the offer. You'll need to submit information in a form for SheerID to compare it with “select authoritative data sources” to see if you qualify for the promotion.
Keep in mind that the offer can't be combined with any other deal like a “free” trial or other discounts. Also, if you enroll in the program and then switch to another deal, you won't be able to go back to the students plan.