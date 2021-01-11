Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get a gift!

Hulu launches cheap $2 monthly plan for students

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 11, 2021, 4:56 PM
Hulu launches cheap $2 monthly plan for students
Hulu recently added more than a dozen new channels to its offering without increasing the monthly price of its streaming service. Today, the company is back with yet another important announcement that targets students.

Starting January 11, a new $2 monthly plan is available for students, which includes access to two simultaneous streams, just like the service's other two tiers. This is a 65% discount compared to the cheapest Hulu tier and it's supported by ads.

The deal is the result of the partnership between Hulu and Oregon-based verification firm SheerID, which will confirm whether or not customers are eligible for the offer. You'll need to submit information in a form for SheerID to compare it with “select authoritative data sources” to see if you qualify for the promotion.

Keep in mind that the offer can't be combined with any other deal like a “free” trial or other discounts. Also, if you enroll in the program and then switch to another deal, you won't be able to go back to the students plan.

