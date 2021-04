What are Apple Music City Charts in iOS 14.5?

Apple Music is holding a mini Twitter campaign to welcome the new feature. This one is not alone - iOS 14.5 improved other aspects of the Apple Music experience for subscribers. Some menus look different, and now you can share song lyrics on social media directly through the Apple Music app.

Moreover, Siri can now use third-party music streaming apps like Spotify , Amazon Music, etc., when you ask her to play music. In fact, Siri isn't necessarily a 'her' anymore.





You can find out more about The voice assistant has more male voice than ever (in addition to the female ones). Some of them some much more natural than the default one, so we encourage you to try them out. You can download them by going into your Siri settings and choosing Siri Voice.You can find out more about what's new with iOS 14.5 here Apple Music is holding a mini Twitter campaign to welcome the new feature. This one is not alone - iOS 14.5 improved other aspects of the Apple Music experience for subscribers. Some menus look different, and now you can share song lyrics on social media directly through the Apple Music app.

iOS 14.5 finally arrived, bringing a bunch of small but important changes to iPhone and iPad. You can now unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch , in case you're wearing a mask, and choose whether you want apps to track yo u or not thanks to App Tracking Transparency.There are a bunch small new features too, and Apple Music City Charts are one of them. It's just about as simple as it sounds - it allows you to explore what music is popular in over 100 cities from all over the world with charts updated daily.Capitals and big cities worldwide are included, which is great for those who want to broaden their musical horizons. Spotify offers a very similar feature, except on their music streaming platform, the songs are gathered in country categories, not by city. Apple's take is rather specific... almost too specific, but we like the options.