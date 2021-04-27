What are Apple Music City Charts in iOS 14.5?





Moreover, Siri can now use third-party music streaming apps like Spotify , Amazon Music, etc., when you ask her to play music. In fact, Siri isn't necessarily a 'her' anymore.









You can find out more about The voice assistant has more male voice than ever (in addition to the female ones). Some of them some much more natural than the default one, so we encourage you to try them out. You can download them by going into your Siri settings and choosing Siri Voice.You can find out more about what's new with iOS 14.5 here

Apple Music is holding a mini Twitter campaign to welcome the new feature. This one is not alone - iOS 14.5 improved other aspects of the Apple Music experience for subscribers. Some menus look different, and now you can share song lyrics on social media directly through the Apple Music app.