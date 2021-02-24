One of Amazon's best family-friendly devices is on sale at a killer price today

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Most of these already affordable products are refreshed or completely redesigned at least once every couple of years, which often makes older generations feel outright irresistible for bargain hunters who know where to look or who to listen to.





The 2019-released Echo Dot Kids Edition , for instance, currently costs a measly $24.99 at Woot, and unlike most of the e-tailer's 24-hour-only deals, this is for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a standard warranty. "Standard", mind you, equals two years instead of just one in this particular case, and in addition to covering the usual type of "factory" flaws and failures, Amazon will take care of... pretty much everything else too at no charge.





Whatever the reason, if the diminutive smart speaker breaks, its manufacturer promises to replace it for free without asking any questions whatsoever. Originally priced at $69.99, the third-gen kid-friendly Echo Dot has been replaced with a new and slightly cheaper model a few months ago that looks radically different from its forerunners.





At their core, of course, the two Echo Dot Kids Edition devices are practically identical, performing the same exact tasks with the voice-activated help of Alexa . That makes today's $24.99 purchase an absolute no-brainer given that the spherical 2020-released version normally sets you back $59.99.





While explicitly designed with children in mind, this extremely popular and extremely well-reviewed smart speaker can be a blessing for the entire family, providing peace of mind for parents and a bunch of fun experiences for kids of all ages with one year of FreeTime Unlimited access included.





The playful and colorful design is a little more understated than the animal-inspired aesthetic of the fourth-gen Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition, and unfortunately, the snazzy Rainbow variant is already out of stock, leaving you with a single blue option at the time of this writing.