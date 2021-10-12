Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View
Accessories Amazon Audio

Amazon's first-gen Echo Buds are on sale at an unbelievable price (new with warranty)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's first-gen Echo Buds are on sale at an unbelievable price (new with warranty)
While words like "incredible", "outstanding", and "phenomenal" tend to lose their meaning after being constantly used to describe deals and discounts on some of the most popular consumer products out there, we truly and simply cannot believe how cheap Amazon's first-gen Echo Buds can be purchased today only.

Commercially released back in 2019 at a recommended price of $129 and replaced by a vastly improved sequel earlier this year that's somehow even more affordable than that, the standard AirPods-rivaling true wireless earbuds are on sale at Woot right now for a measly $39.99 in a single black hue.

Amazon Echo Buds

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Reduction, 1st Gen

$90 off (69%)
$39 99
$129 99
Buy at Woot

Marketed as capable of actively reducing noise with the help of audio industry veteran Bose, these ultra-low-cost bad boys can obviously not compete directly against the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation available today.

But believe it or not, the aforementioned $39.99 price is good for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, making the Echo Buds 1 cheaper and arguably more attractive than the vast majority of the best cheap wireless earbuds around.

In addition to Bose-powered Active Noise Reduction technology, Amazon's feature-packed rookie "hearables" effort also comes with hands-free Alexa assistance (naturally), as well as "immersive" sound (allegedly), and an objectively decent battery life starting at five hours of uninterrupted tunes and going all the way up to 20 hours when also taking the bundled charging case into account.

Designed to look equally sleek at the gym and the office, the OG Echo Buds can handle a little bit of sweat and the occasional splash thanks to their IPX4 water resistance rating while packing three microphones (per bud) to deliver flawless voice call clarity (at least by sub-$50 standards).

All in all, we're definitely not saying these are the very best true wireless earbuds money can buy in 2021, but they might just be the best available at 40 bucks.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

S Pen robot, subzero temps: Samsung tests the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G durability
by Daniel Petrov,  0
S Pen robot, subzero temps: Samsung tests the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G durability
Google follows Apple's example and argues Epic Games breached its contract with Google as well
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google follows Apple's example and argues Epic Games breached its contract with Google as well
Samsung S22 Ultra case renders show an S-Pen slot
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Samsung S22 Ultra case renders show an S-Pen slot
Google bans ads promoting spyware apps that allow you to monitor your partner
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google bans ads promoting spyware apps that allow you to monitor your partner
Instagram announces 'Account Status' and a notification system to inform you about outages
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Instagram announces 'Account Status' and a notification system to inform you about outages
Waze launches soothing experience to combat negative effects of driving
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Waze launches soothing experience to combat negative effects of driving
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless