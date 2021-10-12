Amazon's first-gen Echo Buds are on sale at an unbelievable price (new with warranty)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









reducing noise with the help of audio industry veteran Bose, these ultra-low-cost bad boys can obviously not compete directly against the available today. Marketed as capable of activelynoise with the help of audio industry veteran Bose, these ultra-low-cost bad boys can obviously not compete directly against the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation available today.





But believe it or not, the aforementioned $39.99 price is good for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, making the Echo Buds 1 cheaper and arguably more attractive than the vast majority of the best cheap wireless earbuds around.





In addition to Bose-powered Active Noise Reduction technology, Amazon's feature-packed rookie "hearables" effort also comes with hands-free Alexa assistance (naturally), as well as "immersive" sound (allegedly), and an objectively decent battery life starting at five hours of uninterrupted tunes and going all the way up to 20 hours when also taking the bundled charging case into account.





Designed to look equally sleek at the gym and the office, the OG Echo Buds can handle a little bit of sweat and the occasional splash thanks to their IPX4 water resistance rating while packing three microphones (per bud) to deliver flawless voice call clarity (at least by sub-$50 standards).





All in all, we're definitely not saying these are the very best true wireless earbuds money can buy in 2021 , but they might just be the best available at 40 bucks.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up