Prices for the Galaxy S23+ drop to their lowest on Amazon…again
Launched earlier this year, the Galaxy S23+ is desired by many. And while some people are okay with paying the full listed price of $999.99 for this Android-powered beast, others aren’t as keen on doing so.
Well, if you hurry, you might be able to get the Galaxy S23+ at a very decent price. The Android phone is on sale at Amazon right now, available in several colors at its lowest-ever price at the merchant. Samsung’s flagship had the same price tag as now only once before, when the Amazon offer was available for a limited time.
Like the other members of the Galaxy S23 family, this Android phone doesn’t run on the unimpressive Exynos chipset that made the S22 unworthy of the attention of a true flagship seeker. So, the S23+ boasts much better overall performance than any of the Galaxy S22 devices of 2022. But it’s not just the better processor that makes this powerhouse much-wanted, for its display, camera, and battery life are pretty solid, too.
Ninety days of free Amazon Music are included in the deal, making it even more tempting. Terms apply here, though. To qualify for the free Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan, you have to be a new subscriber to Amazon Music Unlimited. You can redeem the gift within 30 days of purchasing the device. Additionally, if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can get free delivery for the phone.
With a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLEX X2 display and a triple camera that’ll allow you to capture the best of your day (and night) with stunning quality, this flagship smartphone from Samsung deserves admiration. In fact, both the triple camera and the selfie camera are one of the best features of this device. Throw in the lasting battery, fast processor, and enough storage space, and you get a masterpiece. That’s precisely what the Galaxy S23+ is, especially at that price.
