Amazon discounts Apple's M4 iPad Pro models with new all-time low prices

Amazon discounts Apple's M4 iPad Pro models with new all-time low prices
One of the more tantalizing deals is on the 1TB 13-inch iPad Pro M4 with nano-texture glass and Wi-Fi + Cellular is now available on Amazon for $1,999, a $200 savings from the original price. This is a rare opportunity to purchase this high-end configuration at such a competitive price.

Apple M4 iPad Pro (13-Inch)

Get the 1TB 13" iPad Pro with the super-fast M4 chipset and save $200! This discount is for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, so you will be able to use it no matter where you go as long as you have a mobile plan.
$200 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

Additional Options


While the discounted 1TB model is a standout deal, Amazon also offers discounts on other iPad Pro configurations. You can find lower prices for models with different storage capacities, cellular connectivity options, and screen sizes.

Here are more 13-inch M4 iPad Pro discounts at Amazon:

13-inch M4 iPad Pro with 1TB storage, standard glass, and Wi-Fi

$150 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

13-inch M4 iPad Pro with Cellular, 512GB storage, and standard glass

$125 off (7%)
Buy at Amazon

13-inch M4 iPad Pro with 256GB storage, Wi-Fi, standard glass

$103 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

And here are the best 11-inch M4 iPad Pro discounts currently live on Amazon:

11-inch iPad Pro with M4 and 256GB storage

$80 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

11-inch M4 iPad Pro with Cellular Connectivity and 256GB of storage

$80 off (7%)
Buy at Amazon

11-inch iPad Pro with M4 and 512GB storage

$85 off (7%)
Buy at Amazon

11-inch M4 iPad Pro with 1TB of storage and nano-texture glass

$100 off (6%)
Buy at Amazon


Why Consider the iPad Pro?


If you're a creative professional seeking a top-tier tablet, Apple's iPad Pro is a fantastic option. It comes with unmatched performance! Powered by the Apple M4 chip, the iPad Pro delivers exceptional speed and power for demanding tasks like video editing, 3D modeling, and even gaming.

You also get arguably the best display on a tablet; The Ultra Retina XDR display boasts incredible brightness, contrast, and color accuracy, making it perfect for content creators and media consumers.

The M4 iPad Pro also works with the company's brand new Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard accessories, which transform the iPad Pro into a powerful laptop or a digital drawing pad, catering to your specific needs.

Here are some of the key features of the M4 iPad Pro in a nutshell:

  • Apple M4 chip: Delivers industry-leading performance for demanding tasks.
  • Ultra Retina XDR display: Offers exceptional brightness, contrast, and color accuracy.
  • Wi-Fi 6E: Provides blazing-fast internet speeds.
  • Nano-texture glass: Reduces glare and improves visibility in bright environments.
  • Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard compatibility: Expands your productivity and creativity.

If you're looking for a powerful, versatile, and feature-packed tablet, the Apple iPad Pro is an excellent choice. With today's discounted pricing, it's an even more attractive option for creative professionals and those who demand the best.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

