Amazon discounts Apple's M4 iPad Pro models with new all-time low prices
One of the more tantalizing deals is on the 1TB 13-inch iPad Pro M4 with nano-texture glass and Wi-Fi + Cellular is now available on Amazon for $1,999, a $200 savings from the original price. This is a rare opportunity to purchase this high-end configuration at such a competitive price.
Additional Options
While the discounted 1TB model is a standout deal, Amazon also offers discounts on other iPad Pro configurations. You can find lower prices for models with different storage capacities, cellular connectivity options, and screen sizes.
Here are more 13-inch M4 iPad Pro discounts at Amazon:
And here are the best 11-inch M4 iPad Pro discounts currently live on Amazon:
Why Consider the iPad Pro?
If you're a creative professional seeking a top-tier tablet, Apple's iPad Pro is a fantastic option. It comes with unmatched performance! Powered by the Apple M4 chip, the iPad Pro delivers exceptional speed and power for demanding tasks like video editing, 3D modeling, and even gaming.
You also get arguably the best display on a tablet; The Ultra Retina XDR display boasts incredible brightness, contrast, and color accuracy, making it perfect for content creators and media consumers.
- Apple M4 chip: Delivers industry-leading performance for demanding tasks.
- Ultra Retina XDR display: Offers exceptional brightness, contrast, and color accuracy.
- Wi-Fi 6E: Provides blazing-fast internet speeds.
- Nano-texture glass: Reduces glare and improves visibility in bright environments.
- Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard compatibility: Expands your productivity and creativity.
