Accessories Deals

Apple's AirTags are not here yet, but this huge Amazon sale on Tile Bluetooth trackers is

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 13, 2020, 3:48 AM
Apple's AirTags are not here yet, but this huge Amazon sale on Tile Bluetooth trackers is
There's still a lot we don't know about Apple's oft-rumored AirTags, including their price point and whether or not they're actually coming out this year, but if you're unwilling to continue playing the waiting game for a product that's been making headlines for well over 12 months now, Amazon just so happens to be holding a rare 24 hour-only sale on Tile Bluetooth trackers today.

If you hurry, you can essentially save big on every single Tile model out there, and although it's obviously too early to know for sure, something tells us Apple has no intention to match these killer deals anytime soon.

We're talking 30 percent discounts available for solo Tile Pro units, as well as Mate 2-packs, Starter Bundles, and Performance Packs, while a Tile Sticker 4-pack can be purchased for a limited time at a whopping 38 percent off its list price. It's beginning to look a lot like Black Friday on the world's most popular e-commerce platform, and even though we naturally can't guarantee these offers will remain unbeaten when November ends, it would be pretty foolish not to pull the trigger right now if you're in the market for one (or several) of these bad boys.

In case you're wondering, the Tile Pro Amazon currently sells for $10.50 less than the usual $34.99 price is good for keeping track of everything from keys to electronics, backpacks, and luggage, boasting the brand's best range (400 feet) and "loudest ring" in addition to a 1-year replaceable battery.

Meanwhile, the Tile Mate is designed specifically for keys, backpacks, and... pets, fetching $14.40 less than usual in a handy two-pack with the same 1-year replaceable battery as the Pro but a quieter ring and humbler 200 ft range.

If instead you want something small (as in, incredibly tiny) that can stick to a remote or other type of electronic device and locate it from 100 feet away, you should absolutely go for a waterproof Tile Sticker 4-pack with a built-in 3-year battery at 23 bucks off its $59.99 regular price. 

Finally, it's worth pointing out that the wallet-friendly Tile Slim is currently not on sale by itself, but it can be bundled with your choice of a Mate or Pro model at a total discount of $15 and $18 respectively. And yes, these are all 2020 variants.

