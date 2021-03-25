Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

If you hurry, you can get these dirt-cheap AirPods and AirPods Pro rivals at huge discounts

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 25, 2021, 1:03 PM
If you hurry, you can get these dirt-cheap AirPods and AirPods Pro rivals at huge discounts
While it may seem hard to argue with the appeal of a $100 pair of "regular" second-gen AirPods in refurbished condition or high-end AirPods Pros fetching as little as $160, we know a lot of people would love to get similarly sophisticated and sleek true wireless earbuds at significantly lower prices than that.

That's where Aukey comes in, selling a full dozen AirPods and AirPods Pro alternatives at huge discounts on Amazon today only. Not to be confused with Anker, the 2013-founded consumer electronics brand is primarily known for... basically the same thing, building ultra-affordable and surprisingly reliable accessories ranging from all kinds of chargers to webcams, dash cams, wearable devices, and well, earbuds and headphones.

Although Amazon's latest compelling "deal of the day" for both iPhone and Android fans is technically billed as an "up to 30 percent off" affair, you can actually spend 58 percent less than usual on the very well-reviewed Aukey EP-T21 true wireless earbuds in black... before saving an additional $3 by applying a special coupon to your order.

Rated with a solid 4.3-star average by close to 33,000 buyers, these somewhat basic but handy little buds are currently available at a total $32 discount with a combined battery endurance score of no less than 35 hours and an IPX4 water-resistant design. The same model is up for grabs at the same exact reduced price in white and pink hues as well, while the black-only "upgraded" EP-T25 variant is marked down by a cool 30 percent with slightly less impressive battery life but faster charging capabilities in tow.

Then you have the Aukey EP-T31 true wireless earbuds on sale at a whopping 55 percent discount (before applying an extra $2 coupon) with a different and arguably more stylish design, as well as a stellar 30-hour battery life rating and a wireless charging case included.

Speaking of different designs, Amazon also has a couple of sportier Aukey products up for grabs at $42 and $22.50 less than usual with and without Powerbeats Pro-style earhooks respectively. Last but certainly not least, bargain hunters can opt for one of two AirPods Pro-rivaling models touting active noise cancellation technology at incredibly low prices after up to $30 markdowns. 

That may not sound earth-shattering, but the EP-N5 and EP-N7 are typically available for $59.99 and $69.99 respectively, which means these deals are pushing the two noise-cancelling variants squarely down into impulse buy territory.

