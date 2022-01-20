Amazon has some of the best Anker charging accessories on sale at their lowest ever prices

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





If you hurry, you can get some of Anker's most... interesting products at substantial discounts, several of which are capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously at top speeds. The 2-in-1 PowerWave Magnetic Stand, for instance, can take care of, well, two gadgets at once, but before deciding to take advantage of its unusually deep 32 percent price cut, there are a couple of very important things to consider.



Specifically, the actual stand part of this 2-in-1 wireless charging station is only compatible with Apple's iPhone 12 and 13 families, supporting up to 7.5W speeds, while the base can accommodate true wireless earbuds from many different brands, capping off at 5 watts.



Due to their considerably higher list prices, the 30 and 35 percent discounts of the 9-in-1 PowerExpand USB-C PD Dock and 11-in-1 (!!!) PowerExpand USB-C PD Hub translate to heftier savings of 45 and 35 bucks respectively compared to the $16 shaved off the aforementioned PowerWave Magnetic Stand's MSRP.



These absolute heavyweight champions of versatility bring everything from USB-C and USB-A ports to Ethernet, HDMI, and DisplayPort connectors, 3.5mm audio jacks, and even SD and microSD card slots together into relatively compact bodies, helping you not only charge your phone and laptop but also easily move stuff around and simultaneously stream media to dual monitors in great quality.



Still, the true star of today's show might just be a simpler and smaller accessory only capable of charging one device of your choice at a time. We're talking about the speedy and diminutive 30W Anker Nano II USB-C brick, available today for 26 percent less than its usual price of $33.99... with no cable included.



Luckily, Amazon has both a USB-C to USB-C cable 2-pack and USB-C to Lightning 2-pack on sale at around 40 percent discounts for Android handsets (or various modern laptops) and iPhones respectively.



Alternatively, if you want to buy everything from a blazing fast power bank to a blazing fast wall charger to a USB-C to USB-C cord together, you'll undoubtedly be happy to see a brilliant bundle combining a 65W brick with a PowerCore III 19K portable charger fetching 25 bucks less than usual for a neat 25 percent discount.



Last but not necessarily least, the Anker PowerPort Strip PD 3 combines a USB-C port, two traditional USB ports, and three AC outlets into one product while going 35 percent below its $39.99 regular price. Now this is what we call a comprehensive sale for all types of charging enthusiasts!

While Anker sells some of the cheapest charging accessories for smartphones, computers, and everything in between, Amazon's latest one-day-only deals are more about quality and versatility than extreme affordability.