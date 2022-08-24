Amazon has a full slate of Apple Watch SE models on sale at new all-time high discounts
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Overshadowed in the rumor mill of late by the undoubtedly higher-end Apple Watch Series 8 and especially the first-of-its-kind rugged Apple Watch Pro, the upcoming second-gen Apple Watch SE could definitely attract quite a bit of buyer interest when it goes on sale for several obvious reasons.
At the same time, the substantial upgrades tipped for this long overdue sequel to the very popular low-cost device originally released in 2019 also indirectly make said first SE edition more attractive than ever before for Apple-loving bargain hunters.
That's because Amazon is currently running a totally unprecedented sale on the entire Apple Watch SE lineup, knocking all prices down to new record lows.
These killer deals are better than everything the e-commerce giant had to offer during its Black Friday 2021 and Prime Day 2022 celebrations, and given the SE's advanced age, we wouldn't rule out a scenario where most if not all units available at up to $100 discounts right now go out of stock by Black Friday 2022.
Simply put, you might not want to miss this decidedly rare and possibly unique opportunity to purchase one of the best budget smartwatches out there on the lowest budget. The most cash-strapped buyers are looking at paying 69 bucks less than usual for GPS-only devices in 40 or 44mm sizes, while cellular addicts can shave a whopping $99.01 off the $329 and $359 list prices of the small and large Apple Watch SE respectively with built-in 4G LTE support.
Although the latest markdowns still don't make the world's second best-selling smartwatch as affordable as some of the Wear OS-powered competition, iPhone users can't go wrong with the Apple Watch SE when seeking flawless connectivity, a robust design, and a decent list of health features that won't break the bank.
Obviously, a more "modern" processor and ECG monitoring technology would also be nice things to get at these reasonable new prices, but beggars bargain hunters can't always be choosers.
