Amazon buys MGM for $8.45 billion, paving the way for James Bond on Prime Video
Prime Video could eventually offer James Bond and Rocky
Amazon has reached a deal to acquire MGM for $8.45 billion. It means Amazon will be the proud owner of MGM’s entire back catalog of content, said to include over 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows.
Amazon has committed to helping preserve “MGM’s heritage and catalog of films” and says it will provide customers with “greater access” to existing content, presumably through its Prime Video service.
Integrating MGM’s vast content library into Prime Video could encourage more customers to use the streaming platform, therefore boosting engagement levels. In the long run it should make Prime Video a more attractive service.