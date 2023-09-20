Amazon announces new improved Echo Frames smart glasses plus a fashionable Carrera eyewear option









They start at $269.99 and come in five new styles with prescription-ready, sunglass, or blue light lens options. The new Echo Frames are lightweight and have 15% slimmer temples for comfortable all-day wear. They also have improved battery life, delivering up to six hours of continuous media playback or talk time on a full charge.





The audio architecture has been redesigned with new custom-built speakers that deliver three-times more bass than the previous generation and more accurately direct sound to your ears, while minimizing outside noise. Echo Frames also have upgraded speech processing technology that improves Alexa's performance, which Amazon claims is up to ten-times better recognition in loud or windy conditions than the previous generation.





Echo Frames (Source: Amazon)





For those that are more fashion-forward, Amazon has also partnered with Carrera Eyewear to create a new line of smart eyewear that combines the smarts of Alexa with top fashion frame styles. The collection includes two new frame designs—Carrera Cruiser and Carrera Sprinter—which blend the iconic Carrera style with the power of Alexa. Carrera Smart Glasses allow you to stay connected and get help with daily tasks with technology that blends seamlessly into your lifestyle when not in use.





Carrera Smart Glasses with Alexa (Source: Amazon)





As part of its commitment to customer privacy, Amazon states that Echo devices include multiple layers of privacy controls. Echo devices have built-in camera shutters, a microphone on/off button, and the microphones on Echo Frames and Carrera Smart Glasses can be muted with the double-press of a button. Users have full control over their voice recordings and can view, hear, or delete them at any time.



