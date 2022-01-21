Amazon Alexa down for thousands of users (Update: she’s back!)0
Amazon Alexa reported issues:
- Devices appearing “offline”
- Blue ring flashing
- A red light ring (rather than the normal blue)
- “I'm having difficulty understanding right now” voice prompts
- “Something has gone wrong" voice prompts
- Slow to process requests
The graph at DownDetector illustrates the outage pretty well with a nice spike and thousands of reports logged. It now appears that Alexa is back online but Echo speakers and other devices sporting the smart assistant were taken out for a good two hours.
It’s a cargo mission with no squishy humans on board (just the silicon-clad Alexa) but going offline during a space mission is never a good thing.
How are things on your end? Is your Alexa doing what she’s supposed to do?
