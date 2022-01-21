Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Apps Amazon

Amazon Alexa down for thousands of users (Update: she’s back!)

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Amazon Alexa down for thousands of users (Update: she’s back!)
If you woke up today with the idea of a friendly conversation with your Alexa smart assistant, chances are you were sorely disappointed. Reports of the assistant not responding started to pile up this morning, with DownDetector showing that Alexa was down around 2am ET / 7am GMT on January 21, 2022.

Alexa now seems to have regained her voice and operational capabilities but many users across Europe reported a variety of issues with Amazon’s smart assistant.

Amazon Alexa reported issues:

  • Devices appearing “offline”
  • Blue ring flashing
  • A red light ring (rather than the normal blue)
  • “I'm having difficulty understanding right now” voice prompts
  • “Something has gone wrong" voice prompts
  • Slow to process requests


The graph at DownDetector illustrates the outage pretty well with a nice spike and thousands of reports logged. It now appears that Alexa is back online but Echo speakers and other devices sporting the smart assistant were taken out for a good two hours.

Alexa getting out of shape is not good news for Amazon, especially after the smart assistant was chosen to be an astronaut. Amazon and Lockheed Martin, a NASA contractor, announced in the beginning of January that Alexa would be a part of NASA's Artemis I space mission.

It’s a cargo mission with no squishy humans on board (just the silicon-clad Alexa) but going offline during a space mission is never a good thing.

How are things on your end? Is your Alexa doing what she’s supposed to do?

Read More:
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger are all down worldwide
Popular websites and apps suffer outage that is fixed after approximately 90 minutes

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung kicks off a hot new round of killer 'like new' Galaxy Watch 4 deals
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung kicks off a hot new round of killer 'like new' Galaxy Watch 4 deals
-45%
Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming phone leaks, ROG Phone beware!
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming phone leaks, ROG Phone beware!
Google Pay could become a comprehensive digital wallet, with airline passes and possibly crypto
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google Pay could become a comprehensive digital wallet, with airline passes and possibly crypto
This absolutely epic 1TB Apple iPad Pro deal is unlikely to last long
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
This absolutely epic 1TB Apple iPad Pro deal is unlikely to last long
-$640
Instagram will try to hide “potentially harmful” content
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Instagram will try to hide “potentially harmful” content
TikTok is testing paid subscriptions to allow creators to charge for their content
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
TikTok is testing paid subscriptions to allow creators to charge for their content
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless