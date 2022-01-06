NASA is sending Amazon Alexa on a mission in space

NASA is sending Amazon Alexa on a mission in space0
Alexa will have access to the spacecraft's systems and telemetry data during the mission. For example, Alexa will be able to respond to questions such as "Alexa, what's the temperature in the cabin?" and will have access to ship-connected devices such as the in-cabin lighting.
Aaron Rubenson, vice president of Amazon Alexa Everywhere, stated, "The Star Trek computer was part of our original inspiration for Alexa, so it’s exciting and humbling to see our vision for ambient intelligence come to life on board Orion."
During the Artemis I mission, users who are using Alexa-compatible devices will be able to get information about the mission. Customers will have access to Orion's telemetry data, as well as videos and photos from the mission. Amazon stated that a live stream during the launch will also be accessible and that customers with Alexa-compatible devices will be able to see videos of the space interactions with Alexa.
Amazon will launch the new Alexa features when the mission time is near, but right now, there is a preview that can be accessed on an Alexa-compatible device. In order to access the preview, you will need to say, "Alexa, take me to the Moon."
By using Alexa in its Artemis I mission, NASA wants to test how ambient intelligence can help astronauts in space. Artemis I will kick off a series of missions aiming to land the first woman and person of color on the Moon.
For more details about Alexa's participation in Artemis I, visit Amazon's "Alexa, take me to the Moon" page