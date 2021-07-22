Popular websites and apps suffer outage that is fixed after approximately 90 minutes

If you were having problems connecting to the internet or mobile apps today, be assured that it was them and not you. DownDetector.com this morning revealed that several popular sites and apps were down across the U.S. including airbnb, the PlayStation Network, Amazon, Google, McDonald's, AT&T, Delta Airlines, and more. Many pointed their fingers at Content distribution network Akamai which was having issues with its Edge DNS service.

Google users started experiencing issues with the service at approximately 11:30 am EDT. CNBC reports that Akamai had fixed the issue at 12:50 pm this afternoon. The DNS service, known as the Domain Name System, figures out the correct place to send users seeking to visit a specific website or app. Akamai also protects sites from denial-of-service, or DDoS, attacks.





Data from DownDetector currently shows that the number of complaints coming from users of websites and apps impacted by today's outage has been declining providing some confirmation that the problem has been repaired.

