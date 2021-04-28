Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories iOS Apple

AirTag order arrives two days before the release date

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 28, 2021, 11:20 PM
AirTag order arrives two days before the release date
Apple opened pre-orders for its new AirTag item tracking system on April 23rd with shipments slated to start this Friday, April 30th. But a lucky customer told 9to5Mac that his order for a 4-pack placed with Best Buy on Friday has already arrived. The product was shipped on Monday, April 26th, and arrived on Wednesday April 28th.

Most likely, those who ordered from Best Buy have a better shot at receiving their order early as Apple would be least likely of the two to ship the product early. In addition, it would seem highly probable that there are more AirTag purchasers who received their order early than just one person. The product can help you find a missing item using the new items tab in the Find My app or by asking Siri to find it.



If the missing item is close by, you will hear a sound from the AirTag's speaker that you can follow until you are reunited with the missing item. If the item you've "AirTagged" is nearby and you have an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, an iPhone 11 Pro Max, an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and an iPhone 12 Pro Max, you can use Precision Finding to receive precise directions to the item. That's because those models contain the U1 Ultra Wideband chip.

If you've left an item far behind, nearby Apple devices in the Find My network will receive a secure Bluetooth signal sent out by the AirTag you've attached to your item. These devices send the location of your AirTag to iCloud allowing you to find the location on a map in the Find My app.

Now if you put your AirTag into Lost Mode, you'll get a notification if it has been discovered by a device in the network. And you can also set your AirTag to cough up your contact information when it is placed alongside any handset that is NFC capable. Yes folks, that means both iOS and Android handsets, as long as they support NFC, can help you get in touch with someone who finds your missing or lost item.


Information is encrypted and the AirTag will even alert you if some one is trying to stalk you with their AirTag. A 1-pack is priced at $29, and a 4-pack will cost you $99. The AirTags are water resistant and have a replaceable battery.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple reports an incredible quarter with iPhone sales up 65.5% and iPad revenue soaring by 79%
Popular stories
Samsung's OLED displays outgrow phones to land in affordable Galaxy Book Pro 360 convertible
Popular stories
Sony's Xperia smartphone business reports first profit in years
Popular stories
Huawei FreeBuds 4i Review

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile to retire Wi-Fi Calling on select devices come May 31
Popular stories
YouTube adds confusing video quality controls on Android and iOS
Popular stories
More proof that Samsung is working on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold Tab
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now
Popular stories
As suspected, the mini-LED tech on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a downside
Popular stories
Will Triskaidekaphobia force Apple to make changes to this year's 5G iPhone line?

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless