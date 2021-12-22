Notification Center

Apple Deals Amazon

The AirPods Pro are on sale at a very low price at Amazon for a limited time

Iskra Petrova
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The AirPods Pro are on sale at a crazy-low price at Amazon for a limited time
The AirPods Pro has seen great discounts during Black Friday and you may think they will not be reaching such a low price again at least until Prime Day. But Amazon says otherwise, and now, for a limited time, you can get the AirPods Pro with a 28% discount (and maybe have them delivered before Christmas).

Grab yours here:

New Apple AirPods Pro

$70 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon


As a last-minute gift option, Apple's premium earbuds, the AirPods Pro, are now discounted by $70. The earbuds set usually costs $249 and such a big discount is something we've seen around big shopping events such as Black Friday. Well, it is here now. And what's even cooler about this deal is that, if you're lucky, you can get them delivered before Christmas (at the time of writing, Amazon's website says they could be delivered before Christmas if you order within five hours).

The AirPods Pro is a great option if you have an iPhone and want some nice-sounding earbuds to complement it. They have great Active Noise Cancellation that blocks outside noise and is at the same time accompanied by transparency mode, which can help you hear and interact with the world around you.

Interesting topic:What is Spatial Audio: we test how it sounds

The earbuds also feature Apple's Spatial Audio feature that tracks your head position and makes the sound come as if you're surrounded by it, while the adaptive EQ automatically tunes the music to your ears and preferences. On top of that, they are sweat and water-resistant, so you can safely work out with them.

