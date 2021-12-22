The AirPods Pro are on sale at a very low price at Amazon for a limited time

The AirPods Pro are on sale at a very low price at Amazon for a limited time0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As a last-minute gift option, Apple's premium earbuds, the AirPods Pro, are now discounted by $70. The earbuds set usually costs $249 and such a big discount is something we've seen around big shopping events such as Black Friday. Well, it is here now. And what's even cooler about this deal is that, if you're lucky, you can get them delivered before Christmas (at the time of writing, Amazon's website says they could be delivered before Christmas if you order within five hours).
Interesting topic:What is Spatial Audio: we test how it sounds
The earbuds also feature Apple's Spatial Audio feature that tracks your head position and makes the sound come as if you're surrounded by it, while the adaptive EQ automatically tunes the music to your ears and preferences. On top of that, they are sweat and water-resistant, so you can safely work out with them.