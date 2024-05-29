Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

AirPods Pro 2 receive new firmware update

By
0comments
AirPods Pro 2 receive new firmware update
If you happen to own a pair of AirPods Pro 2, you're likely to receive – or may have already received – a new firmware update.

Apple is pushing a new firmware update for both the Lightning and USB-C versions of the AirPods Pro 2. This update bumps the firmware version up from 6B34, which was released in November, to the latest version 6F7.

Apple typically keeps mum about the specifics of its firmware updates, only mentioning "bug fixes and other improvements." So, for now, we're still in the dark about what specific changes this update brings.

Your AirPods automatically get firmware updates when charging and within Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac connected to Wi-Fi. You can also use one of your other Apple devices to check if your AirPods are running the latest version.

To check if your AirPods are up to date using your iPhone or iPad, start by ensuring you have the latest version of iOS or iPadOS installed. Then, follow these simple steps:

  1. Open Settings
  2. Tap on Bluetooth
  3. Find your AirPods in the list and tap on the Info button next to their name
  4. Scroll down to the About section
  5. You'll see the firmware version listed there

At last year's Wonderlust event, Apple unveiled the refreshed AirPods Pro 2, which now sports a USB-C port instead of the Lightning one. Alongside this hardware update, the tech giant also released a software update for the AirPods Pro 2, introducing some cool new features such as:

  • Adaptive Audio, which intelligently blends Transparency mode and Noise Cancellation depending on your environment
  • Personalized Volume, a feature powered by AI that adjusts your media to suit your preferences
  • Conversation Awareness, which automatically adjusts the volume during conversations
  • Automatic Switching for seamless transitions between devices
  • A new Mute/Unmute feature for easier audio control.

When can we expect the next-gen AirPods Pro 3? Well, it looks like they're set to drop sometime in 2025. And yup, they'll probably still rock that classic look – a white, rounded-square plastic case with an LED up front, a lanyard loop on the side, and a speaker down below.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels

Latest News

iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless