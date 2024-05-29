AirPods Pro 2 receive new firmware update
If you happen to own a pair of AirPods Pro 2, you're likely to receive – or may have already received – a new firmware update.
Apple is pushing a new firmware update for both the Lightning and USB-C versions of the AirPods Pro 2. This update bumps the firmware version up from 6B34, which was released in November, to the latest version 6F7.
Your AirPods automatically get firmware updates when charging and within Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac connected to Wi-Fi. You can also use one of your other Apple devices to check if your AirPods are running the latest version.
At last year's Wonderlust event, Apple unveiled the refreshed AirPods Pro 2, which now sports a USB-C port instead of the Lightning one. Alongside this hardware update, the tech giant also released a software update for the AirPods Pro 2, introducing some cool new features such as:
When can we expect the next-gen AirPods Pro 3? Well, it looks like they're set to drop sometime in 2025. And yup, they'll probably still rock that classic look – a white, rounded-square plastic case with an LED up front, a lanyard loop on the side, and a speaker down below.
Apple typically keeps mum about the specifics of its firmware updates, only mentioning "bug fixes and other improvements." So, for now, we're still in the dark about what specific changes this update brings.
To check if your AirPods are up to date using your iPhone or iPad, start by ensuring you have the latest version of iOS or iPadOS installed. Then, follow these simple steps:
- Open Settings
- Tap on Bluetooth
- Find your AirPods in the list and tap on the Info button next to their name
- Scroll down to the About section
- You'll see the firmware version listed there
- Adaptive Audio, which intelligently blends Transparency mode and Noise Cancellation depending on your environment
- Personalized Volume, a feature powered by AI that adjusts your media to suit your preferences
- Conversation Awareness, which automatically adjusts the volume during conversations
- Automatic Switching for seamless transitions between devices
- A new Mute/Unmute feature for easier audio control.
