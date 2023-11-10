New firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2 is rolling out
The AirPods Pro 2 owners are to receive a new firmware update.
Per 9to5Mac, this update includes the build number 6B32 and the firmware version 6.1.32 and it’s available for both versions of the AirPods Pro 2 – the “old” buds with the Lightning port on the case and the “new” ones that are on USB-C.
This update comes almost a month after the last AirPods Pro firmware was released. As usual, there’s not much detail on what exactly Apple is fixing and improving now, but this one likely focuses on bug fixes and other improvements.
Here’s how to check the firmware version of your AirPods Pro:
If something goes astray with your Apple buds after the update, don’t take it to heart – the Cupertino giant has made some mistakes in the past when it came to a firmware update for the AirPods.
Due to an internal system mess-up, nobody could receive the update for hours, until they managed to fix things.
Back in 2020, users were complaining over a more serious issue after a firmware update. Some AirPods Pro users made a fuss because the Active Noise Cancellation feature was not working as well as before the firmware update.
The firmware update can’t be manually installed, it comes to your AirPods when the buds are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone.
- Open the Settings app on your iPhone
- Navigate to the “Bluetooth” menu
- Find your AirPods in the list of devices
- Tap the “i” next to them
- Look at the “Firmware Version” number
Apple has a way with the Airpods’ firmware updates
Most recently (in mid-April), Apple released updates for the first, second, and third-generation AirPods, the first and second-gen AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max. Then, out of the blue, about an hour after the release, Apple pulled all of the updates.
