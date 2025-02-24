AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Aid feature finally arrives in the UK





But others have been waiting for even longer, like those living in the UK. Thankfully, confirmed by Apple in an official statement, AirPods Pro 2 owners in the United Kingdom can now also enjoy this feature via a free update.





What does the Hearing Aid feature on AirPods Pro 2 do?









Yes, it is a feature that transforms the new AirPods Pro into hearing aids, which provides clinical-grade hearing assistance comparable to your regular retail hearing aids.





To use the feature, users first have to go through a five-minute Hearing Test that's accessible through their iPhone. The test gives you an easy-to-understand summary of your hearing health, including a measure of hearing loss in each ear and an audiogram securely stored in the Health app.





Once the test has been completed, you get a personalized hearing profile that determines what sounds the Airpods Pro 2 will be boosting in real time as you wear them. This personalized and dynamic profile also applies to phone calls, music, videos and games.





But Even if you don't require the Hearing Aid feature, you can still make use of the Loud Sound Reduction feature of the AirPods Pro 2. This especially comes in handy if you often go to music festivals or any other kind of event with a very loud environment.





Regulatory approval and future expansion





As it is a feature that is in one way or another related to your health, the Hearing Aid feature needs to first go through approval before being available in a new region. That is probably why it took longer for the feature to arrive in the UK.





Besides the United Kingdom and the United States, you can check where Hearing Aid and the rest of the AirPods Pro 2 hearing features are available at the Apple's Hearing Health Feature Availability web page





While the United Kingdom is not listed at this time, Apple is expected to add it to the supported countries. UK residents can anticipate the future availability of the Hearing Aid feature.

One of the highlights of the AirPods Pro 2 when they launched was the new Hearing Aid feature that allowed those with hearing difficulties to utilize them as, well, hearing aids. The feature was not immediately available though, arriving with a software update a few weeks after they were announced, on October 28.