GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Aid feature finally arrives in the UK

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Apple Software updates
AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Aid feature finally arrives in the UK
One of the highlights of the AirPods Pro 2 when they launched was the new Hearing Aid feature that allowed those with hearing difficulties to utilize them as, well, hearing aids. The feature was not immediately available though, arriving with a software update a few weeks after they were announced, on October 28.

But others have been waiting for even longer, like those living in the UK. Thankfully, confirmed by Apple in an official statement, AirPods Pro 2 owners in the United Kingdom can now also enjoy this feature via a free update.

What does the Hearing Aid feature on AirPods Pro 2 do?



Yes, it is a feature that transforms the new AirPods Pro into hearing aids, which provides clinical-grade hearing assistance comparable to your regular retail hearing aids.

To use the feature, users first have to go through a five-minute Hearing Test that's accessible through their iPhone. The test gives you an easy-to-understand summary of your hearing health, including a measure of hearing loss in each ear and an audiogram securely stored in the Health app. 


Once the test has been completed, you get a personalized hearing profile that determines what sounds the Airpods Pro 2 will be boosting in real time as you wear them. This personalized and dynamic profile also applies to phone calls, music, videos and games.

But Even if you don't require the Hearing Aid feature, you can still make use of the Loud Sound Reduction feature of the AirPods Pro 2. This especially comes in handy if you often go to music festivals or any other kind of event with a very loud environment.

Regulatory approval and future expansion


As it is a feature that is in one way or another related to your health, the Hearing Aid feature needs to first go through approval before being available in a new region. That is probably why it took longer for the feature to arrive in the UK.

Besides the United Kingdom and the United States, you can check where Hearing Aid and the rest of the AirPods Pro 2 hearing features are available at the Apple's Hearing Health Feature Availability web page.

While the United Kingdom is not listed at this time, Apple is expected to add it to the supported countries. UK residents can anticipate the future availability of the Hearing Aid feature.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones

Latest News

The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless