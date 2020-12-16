AirPods Max delivery being halted by UPS because of 'hazardous materials irregularity'

iPhone in Canada . AirPods Max deliveries are being canceled midway through the shipment process according to a new report from



UPS is apparently returning some AirPods Max orders meant for customers in Canada and America to Apple. Per the users who have experienced the issue, the packages have received a 'hazardous materials irregularity' status update.









One user says their package made it to Ontario, California, before being returned to Rialto.







It remains unclear whether the ‘hazardous materials’ update comes from Apple or UPS. It is also not known how widespread the issue is. Reports on the internet suggest it mostly affects users in Canada.



Although nothing can be said for sure, it could be that this warning has something to with the battery. Alternatively, the packages in question might be missing battery labels.



Neither Apple nor UPS have commented on the issue.



