Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View

Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View
Accessories Apple Audio

AirPods Max delivery being halted by UPS because of 'hazardous materials irregularity'

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Dec 16, 2020, 9:06 AM
AirPods Max delivery being halted by UPS because of 'hazardous materials irregularity'
AirPods Max deliveries are being canceled midway through the shipment process according to a new report from iPhone in Canada.

UPS is apparently returning some AirPods Max orders meant for customers in Canada and America to Apple. Per the users who have experienced the issue, the packages have received a 'hazardous materials irregularity' status update.

A hazardous materials irregularity occurred with this package. We’ll contact sender with additional information./ The package will be returned to sender.

One user says their package made it to Ontario, California, before being returned to Rialto.


It remains unclear whether the ‘hazardous materials’ update comes from Apple or UPS. It is also not known how widespread the issue is. Reports on the internet suggest it mostly affects users in Canada.

Although nothing can be said for sure, it could be that this warning has something to with the battery. Alternatively, the packages in question might be missing battery labels.

Neither Apple nor UPS have commented on the issue.

The AirPods Max over-ear headphones were unveiled on December 8 and released on December 15. They have many of the same features as the AirPods line and cost a hefty $549. The price tag doesn't seem to be a deterrent to demand, as some models were sold out within hours of the launch and shipping times for some variants have fallen to March

Some resellers on eBay are taking advantage of the situation by asking for up to $1,199 for delivery before Christmas.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The first Samsung Galaxy S21 press render has leaked
Popular stories
Samsung teases 2021 plans: cheaper foldables, early S21 announcement, S Pen without Note
Popular stories
Why Samsung isn't making a Galaxy S21 mini
Popular stories
The iPhone 13 could feature a variable 120Hz LTPO panel with the Always On feature

Popular stories

Popular stories
Family might have to cancel Christmas after their child spends over $16K in the App Store
Popular stories
Samsung store confirms Galaxy S21 5G launch date, colors, and key specs
Popular stories
Newest Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak details storage options, new S Pen cases
Popular stories
Unreleased Galaxy S21+ 5G gets compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max in leaked video
Popular stories
T-Mobile will continue to focus on its 5G network before starting Sprint's shutdown 'in earnest'
Popular stories
Samsung's 5G Galaxy S21+ has been spotted on video for the first time

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless