Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Accessories Apple Deals

AirPods 3 get a cool discount on Amazon once again, getting more affordable than ever

Iskra Petrova
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
AirPods 3 get a cool discount on Amazon once again, getting more affordable than ever
The AirPods 3 are Apple's latest entry-level earbuds, and they have been discounted twice already to more or less the price of $150. However, if you've missed one of those deals, Amazon has got you covered and now has the same sweet AirPods 3 deal, cutting 16% of the retail price of the earbuds.

Get the AirPods 3 deal from here:

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

$29 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon


The third-generation AirPods were released in October 2021, and they offer some notable upgrades over their predecessor. They usually retail at $179, and are quite the good option if you're looking for truly wireless earbuds with fantastic sound, sporting a stylish, portable design, complemented by what was a Pro-model feature - spatial audio.

Actually, spatial audio surprises on the new AirPods 3 with a whole new music experience, that you can't get on any other headphones so far but Apple's. Compared to its predecessors, the AirPods 3 really stand out thanks to the spatial audio and equalization and processing of the sound to make it more epic and enjoyable.

The AirPods 3 microphones don't disappoint either, ensuring your voice is clearly audible to whoever you are speaking with, with little noise from your surroundings that doesn't affect the quality of your voice in the call.

According to Apple, the AirPods 3 earbuds can last up to 6 hours of listening time, or 5 hours if spatial audio is on. When stored in their MagSafe charging case, the AirPods 3 last up to 30 hours of music playback or 20 hours of talk time on a single charge.

