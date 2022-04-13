AirPods 3 get a cool discount on Amazon once again, getting more affordable than ever

AirPods 3 get a cool discount on Amazon once again, getting more affordable than ever0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get the AirPods 3 deal from here:
The third-generation AirPods were released in October 2021, and they offer some notable upgrades over their predecessor. They usually retail at $179, and are quite the good option if you're looking for truly wireless earbuds with fantastic sound, sporting a stylish, portable design, complemented by what was a Pro-model feature - spatial audio.
Actually, spatial audio surprises on the new AirPods 3 with a whole new music experience, that you can't get on any other headphones so far but Apple's. Compared to its predecessors, the AirPods 3 really stand out thanks to the spatial audio and equalization and processing of the sound to make it more epic and enjoyable.
The AirPods 3 microphones don't disappoint either, ensuring your voice is clearly audible to whoever you are speaking with, with little noise from your surroundings that doesn't affect the quality of your voice in the call.
According to Apple, the AirPods 3 earbuds can last up to 6 hours of listening time, or 5 hours if spatial audio is on. When stored in their MagSafe charging case, the AirPods 3 last up to 30 hours of music playback or 20 hours of talk time on a single charge.
