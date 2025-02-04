AI-made ads on Facebook and Instagram will carry clearer labels



Meta has already been tagging ads that were made or heavily altered using its generative AI tools available in advertiser marketing. But now, Meta has already been tagging ads that were made or heavily altered using its generative AI tools available in advertiser marketing. But now, the company says it’s expanding the rollout of these AI labels, meaning more users will finally start seeing them throughout the year.



Plus, the company will start labeling ad images made or edited with third-party generative AI tools, such as those from OpenAI, Google and more. Plus, the company will start labeling ad images made or edited with third-party generative AI tools, such as those from OpenAI, Google and more.



The company’s labels are meant to give users clarity on when images or videos have been created or heavily modified using its own AI tools. Meta takes a multi-layered approach to deciding when AI labels should be applied. If an advertiser uses the company’s in-house generative AI tools but the edits aren’t significant and don’t involve a photorealistic human, no AI label will be added.

When there is AI-generated human on the image, the label will be more visible. | Image credit – Meta

However, when these tools make major changes to an image or video, Meta will apply an AI label – either within the three-dot menu or next to the Sponsored label. If the AI-generated content includes a photorealistic human, the label will always be placed next to the Sponsored tag rather than being hidden in the menu. However, when these tools make major changes to an image or video, Meta will apply an AI label – either within the three-dot menu or next to the Sponsored label. If the AI-generated content includes a photorealistic human, the label will always be placed next to the Sponsored tag rather than being hidden in the menu.



The goal here is to make sure people aren’t misled by AI-generated content. However, whether or not users actually pay attention to these labels or dig into the AI details is a whole other question.



Still, it’s good to see companies taking steps to address the growing presence of AI-generated media, especially as AI models keep improving – just look at Still, it’s good to see companies taking steps to address the growing presence of AI-generated media, especially as AI models keep improving – just look at OpenAI’s Sora , for example. And with Meta shutting down its fact-checking programs across Facebook and its other platforms, I think properly labeling AI-generated content feels more crucial than ever.

AI has been a major focus for many tech companies lately, and Meta – home to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads – is no exception. With Meta AI now deeply woven into its platforms, it was only a matter of time before the company started rolling out more detailed AI labeling.