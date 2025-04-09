Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

AI is about to take the wheel of Malaysia's 5G - thanks to Ericsson and CelcomDigi

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
5G
A phone showing 5G speeds.
Image Credit - Mika Baumeister on Unsplash.

Ericsson and Malaysian operator CelcomDigi have now entered a partnership aiming to accelerate the carrier's efforts into autonomous network operations. This move is required as 5G adoption grows in Malaysia and an increasing number of devices connect to the network. On top of that, use cases for 5G are also growing.

The two companies have now signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on AI-driven network analytics. The partnership has three main goals: to enhance network efficiency thanks to AI-driven automation, to focus on 5G service assurance (with different services for enterprises and customers), and to improve service quality, once again using autonomous solutions.

Ericsson will use its AI Intent-Based Operations platform to help with the work on autonomous networks. The AI Intent-Based Operations platform focuses on enabling differentiated premium 5G services for consumers and enterprises alike. This technology is focused on creating self-optimizing networks that are driven by intent and are highly automated.

Also, the company will be supporting the Malaysian operator's efforts in the modernization of its infrastructure.

We are taking steps towards intent-based autonomous networks, harnessing AI and automation to transform how networks operate, optimise performance and improve sustainability.

-CelcomDigi CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi

Meanwhile, Ericsson president and CEO of its Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh operations, David Hagerbro says that the Memorandum of Understanding shows the company's commitment to the country.

That's not the first time the two companies collaborated. Just last month, Ericsson and CelcomDigi partnered again to accelerate 5G adoption in Malaysia's oil and gas industry. These efforts are part of an ongoing digital transformation push in the country.

Meanwhile, CelcomDigi has also entered a deal with Payments Network (PayNet) to offer customers more secure access to digital financial services. PayNet is Malaysia's national payments network, as well as the shared central infrastructure for Malaysia’s financial markets.

Recommended Stories
All in all, as 5G adoption continues to grow, collaborations like this one will become even more important. The world is evolving, the demands on 5G are growing, and sooner or later, I believe all networks will... well, manage themselves.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book

Latest News

T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless