AI is about to take the wheel of Malaysia's 5G - thanks to Ericsson and CelcomDigi
Image Credit - Mika Baumeister on Unsplash.
Meanwhile, Ericsson president and CEO of its Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh operations, David Hagerbro says that the Memorandum of Understanding shows the company's commitment to the country.
That's not the first time the two companies collaborated. Just last month, Ericsson and CelcomDigi partnered again to accelerate 5G adoption in Malaysia's oil and gas industry. These efforts are part of an ongoing digital transformation push in the country.
Meanwhile, CelcomDigi has also entered a deal with Payments Network (PayNet) to offer customers more secure access to digital financial services. PayNet is Malaysia's national payments network, as well as the shared central infrastructure for Malaysia’s financial markets.
Ericsson and Malaysian operator CelcomDigi have now entered a partnership aiming to accelerate the carrier's efforts into autonomous network operations. This move is required as 5G adoption grows in Malaysia and an increasing number of devices connect to the network. On top of that, use cases for 5G are also growing.
The two companies have now signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on AI-driven network analytics. The partnership has three main goals: to enhance network efficiency thanks to AI-driven automation, to focus on 5G service assurance (with different services for enterprises and customers), and to improve service quality, once again using autonomous solutions.
Ericsson will use its AI Intent-Based Operations platform to help with the work on autonomous networks. The AI Intent-Based Operations platform focuses on enabling differentiated premium 5G services for consumers and enterprises alike. This technology is focused on creating self-optimizing networks that are driven by intent and are highly automated.
Also, the company will be supporting the Malaysian operator's efforts in the modernization of its infrastructure.
We are taking steps towards intent-based autonomous networks, harnessing AI and automation to transform how networks operate, optimise performance and improve sustainability.
-CelcomDigi CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi
Meanwhile, Ericsson president and CEO of its Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh operations, David Hagerbro says that the Memorandum of Understanding shows the company's commitment to the country.
That's not the first time the two companies collaborated. Just last month, Ericsson and CelcomDigi partnered again to accelerate 5G adoption in Malaysia's oil and gas industry. These efforts are part of an ongoing digital transformation push in the country.
Meanwhile, CelcomDigi has also entered a deal with Payments Network (PayNet) to offer customers more secure access to digital financial services. PayNet is Malaysia's national payments network, as well as the shared central infrastructure for Malaysia’s financial markets.
All in all, as 5G adoption continues to grow, collaborations like this one will become even more important. The world is evolving, the demands on 5G are growing, and sooner or later, I believe all networks will... well, manage themselves.
