Microsoft teams up with the world’s biggest developer to bring Age of Empires to mobile

Microsoft announced back in 2022 that will bring Age of Empires to mobile. However, the Redmond-based company didn’t provide any additional details regarding a possible launch.

In fact, it took Microsoft nearly two years to start talking about Age of Empire Mobile. In an extensive blog post that covers a bunch of Age of Empires and Age of Mythology titles, Microsoft revealed a new partnership with Chinese developer TiMi Studio Group to bring Age of Empires to mobile.

One of the largest video game operators and developers in the world by revenue, TiMi is the studio behind iconic franchises on PC, mobile and Nintendo Switch, including Honor of Kings, Arena of Valor, Call of Duty: Mobile, Speed Drifters, and Pokemon Unite.

Currently, TiMi Studio Group is working on an undisclosed Monster Hunter game for mobile devices, but that shouldn’t affect its new partnership with Microsoft because the company comprises several development divisions with different areas of expertise.

According to Microsoft, the upcoming Age of Empires Mobile game will feature elements from the popular strategy franchise that we know and love, merged with new and mobile-specific gameplay.

The first gameplay trailer for Age of Empires Mobile and a behind-the-scenes look with the team at TiMi Studio Group have been released along with the blog post that announces the partnership.

Microsoft and TiMi Studio Group plan to release Age of Empires Mobile by the end of the year. Fans of the series can already pre-register for Age of Empires Mobile on iOS and Google Play via the game’s official website.

