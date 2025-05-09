Acquisition made last year by Apple could lead to big AI announcement at WWDC





The app learned your scheduling preferences and figured out patterns to help schedule your tasks and events at times that are preferable for you. When working with a team, the Mayday app used AI to suggest where to schedule meetings with team members without asking you to go through their individual schedules. To create a schedule, the only input Mayday needed was the duration and the time frame of an event, and you can be sure that it would be scheduled at the perfect time. It also featured one-click rescheduling and automatic rescheduling.





iOS 19, and surely Apple will use the opportunity to discuss additional AI features coming to the operating system in the latest build of iOS. Apple iPhone users who use the native iOS calendar app might get to see some of these AI features make their way to the calendar app when iOS 19 is released later this year. After all, the Mayday app is no more, and Apple owns the company. We could see Apple introduce any AI improvements it makes to its calendar app during the Keynote on June 9th.





Apple traditionally makes small under the radar acquisitions to pick up technology for the iPhone. A good example of this is the 2012 purchase of biometric company AuthenTec for $356 million. Less than a year later, Apple had Touch ID debut on the iPhone 5s.



