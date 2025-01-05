New iPhone accessory improves your pictures and videos, charges your device, and more

Belkin, a respected name in mobile accessories, has announced the Stage Power Grip . Holding on to the grip while using the camera on your iPhone allows you to take photos and videos without the shakiness that often ruins your pictures and video clips. Belkin just announced the accessory at CES 2025. While the Stage Power Grip was just announced, the accessory is expected to be released in May.





Besides keeping your hand steady when using your iPhone's camera, the accessory also comes with a button that can be used to snap photos and start recording. The Stage Power Grip uses the MagSafe magnet to attach to the iPhone and also works as a 10000 mAh power bank. Talk about the Swiss Army Knife of accessories! It also comes with a USB-C cable that can be used to charge your iPhone and other devices as well.





It should come as no surprise that the Stage Power Grip also doubles as a stand propping up your phone so you can take timed photos of yourself. You can also use the accessory tokeep your iPhone propped up so that you can binge-watch videos. Since it does work as a power bank, the accessory has a separate battery from the one powering your iPhone and a small LED screen tells you how much battery life remains on the Stage Power Grip. Belkin hasn't officially released a price for the accessory but did say it hopes to keep the price under $80.



Belkin is owned by a subsidiary of contract manufacturer Foxconn. The company also announced that it will release other accessories during the second quarter including a couple of new chargers. The BoostCharge Compact USB-C charger fits in your hand, uses foldable prongs, and delivers 45W ($29.99) or 65W ($39.99) of power based on the model you select.





The BoostCharge Pro Wireless Charging Pad supports Qi2 wireless charging and will charge your device at 15W. This accessory features a kickstand allowing you to view content on your phone while it is charging. It also features an extra-long integrated 6.6ft/2m USB-C cable.





Also among the new products announced is a 20000 mAh power bank named the BoostCharge Power Bank 20K. This power bank supports Power Delivery (PD) and comes with a integrated USB-C cable. With the large battery capacity, this power bank delivers up to three full charges and 87 additional hours of battery life. This accessory will arrive in April priced at $49.99.

