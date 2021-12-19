Accessories for the 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 series appear on U.K. retailer's website

Accessories for the 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 series appear on U.K. retailer's website0
Right after you purchase your new Samsung Galaxy S22 series handset next year, you are going to do what every red-blooded phone buyer does after paying for a new handset; you're going to shop for accessories. And according to SamMobile, there will be "dozens" of Galaxy S22 accessories to choose from. The first accessory that you should buy is a case to protect your new Samsung phone.
U.K. retailer lists 66 different case options for the Samsung Galaxy S22 line
SamMobile says that a U.K. retailer with the web address of Box.co.uk already lists 66 official cases in different color options. The same retailer told SamMobile that the Galaxy S22 Ultra's S Pen will be available in the same four colors as the phone: black, white, green, and dark red. The top-of-the-line model with the squared-off corners that make it resemble the Galaxy Note, will apparently sport another Galaxy Note trait: housing for the S Pen.
We come to that conclusion because the accessories listed for next year by the aforementioned U.K. retailer don't mention any cases that include housing for the digital writing instrument. As a result, we can either conclude that Samsung isn't giving Ultra buyers a place to safely store their S Pen, or it is building a silo for the S Pen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra's casing with the opening on the bottom of the phone (which is similar to where you would have normally found it on the Galaxy Note).
The Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 will be powered in the U.S. by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC chipset (although Verizon reportedly asked Samsung if it could carry models powered by the Exynos 2200 instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The Qualcomm chip should also be found on Galaxy S22 handsets in China and Canada.
The popularity of the Galaxy S22 line means that there will be plenty of third-party accessories available for the handsets
Because of the popularity of the Galaxy S line, there should be a whole slew of third-party accessories available for the three models in addition to the ones designed and manufactured by Samsung itself. The Box website shows that the lowest-priced case for the Galaxy S 22 series is a gel case carrying a price tag of £6.99. Based on the current price of the British Pound in the never static foreign exchange market, that figure translates into a price of $9.26 USD.
Keep in mind that the price in British Pounds could simply be a placeholder and that companies like Samsung very rarely base their U.S. prices on a direct foreign exchange conversion. With this in mind, the highest-priced Galaxy S22 case is the Smart LED View Cover for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The accessory is priced at £58.99 GBP (which translates to $78.14 USD at current exchange rates).