Accessories for the 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 series appear on U.K. retailer's website

Right after you purchase your new Samsung Galaxy S22 series handset next year, you are going to do what every red-blooded phone buyer does after paying for a new handset; you're going to shop for accessories. And according to SamMobile , there will be "dozens" of Galaxy S22 accessories to choose from. The first accessory that you should buy is a case to protect your new Samsung phone.

U.K. retailer lists 66 different case options for the Samsung Galaxy S22 line







SamMobile says that a U.K. retailer with the web address of Box.co.uk already lists 66 official cases in different color options . The same retailer told SamMobile that the Galaxy S22 Ultra's S Pen will be available in the same four colors as the phone: black, white, green, and dark red. The top-of-the-line model with the squared-off corners that make it resemble the Galaxy Note, will apparently sport another Galaxy Note trait: housing for the S Pen.





We come to that conclusion because the accessories listed for next year by the aforementioned U.K. retailer don't mention any cases that include housing for the digital writing instrument. As a result, we can either conclude that Samsung isn't giving Ultra buyers a place to safely store their S Pen, or it is building a silo for the S Pen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra's casing with the opening on the bottom of the phone (which is similar to where you would have normally found it on the Galaxy Note).





Accessories that will be available for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will include Clear Covers, Clear Standing Covers, Frame Covers, Leather Covers, Protective Standing Covers, Silicone Covers (with strap and without strap), Smart Clear View Covers, Smart LED View Covers, and Gel Cases. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will have the same accessories available except for the Frame Cover.







The Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 will be powered in the U.S. by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC chipset (although Verizon reportedly asked Samsung if it could carry models powered by the Exynos 2200 instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The Qualcomm chip should also be found on Galaxy S22 handsets in China and Canada.





The reason for Verizon's request could have something to do with the AMD-built GPU that the Exynos 2200 chipset is expected to be equipped with . Both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Exynos 2200 SoC are scheduled to be built by Samsung Foundry using its 4nm process node.

The popularity of the Galaxy S22 line means that there will be plenty of third-party accessories available for the handsets







Because of the popularity of the Galaxy S line, there should be a whole slew of third-party accessories available for the three models in addition to the ones designed and manufactured by Samsung itself. The Box website shows that the lowest-priced case for the Galaxy S 22 series is a gel case carrying a price tag of £6.99. Based on the current price of the British Pound in the never static foreign exchange market, that figure translates into a price of $9.26 USD.





Keep in mind that the price in British Pounds could simply be a placeholder and that companies like Samsung very rarely base their U.S. prices on a direct foreign exchange conversion. With this in mind, the highest-priced Galaxy S22 case is the Smart LED View Cover for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The accessory is priced at £58.99 GBP (which translates to $78.14 USD at current exchange rates).





A box of tempered glass screen protectors for the entire Galaxy S22 line shows a price of £12.99 which comes to a price of $17.21 USD. The listing does not show how many screen protectors are inside each box.

