GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon might get a better alternative to Musk's Starlink

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Wireless service
CTO satellite
Currently, T-Mobile’s Starlink is the only space-based mobile network in the United States that automatically connects to a phone even where there’s no cellular network coverage. The US has about 500,000 square miles where there’s no cellular signal at all, so the only possible way to communicate via a phone is to use Starlink’s satellite service.

However, a French startup is currently building a constellation of Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) telecom satellites, and the first tech demonstration flight is scheduled to launch in June.

Constellation Technologies and Operations (CTO) is a Paris-based startup that has a very different business model than Musk’s Starlink. Instead of directly competing with carriers to offer their own services to end users like Starlink does, CTO will provide terrestrial network operators like AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and others with shared access to its space-based telecom services.

But what is CTO getting in return for allowing all these carriers to access its space-based telecom services it operates? It’s pretty simple: access to the carriers’ customer bases, meaning billions of people.

It doesn’t make sense for a telecom operator to deploy their own constellation. We are the one, through a kind of federative approach, designing, manufacturing and operating that neutral space infrastructure. Basically, a telecom operator will operate at any given time a share of the network capacity that CTO’s constellation represents.

– CTO CEO Charles Delfieux, February 2025

The approach is not even more intelligent, but the constellation that CTO is building seems to be superior to Musk’s Starlink, at least on paper. First off, the company has already integrated its Early Test payload into D-Orbit’s ION satellite platform, marking the first-ever use of 5G mmWave spectrum for high-speed, low-latency satellite internet transmission.

Another important benefit of having a CTO satellite connection rather than one managed by Starlink is that the former’s satellites are orbiting closer to the Earth, which means faster internet speeds and lower latency.

CTO will provide its space-based telecom services directly to carriers | Image credit: CTO

Typically, SpaceX’s Starlink and Amazon’s Kuiper operate on the Ku- and Ka- frequency bands (26.5 GHz – 40 GHz), which are dangerously close to becoming congested due to the surge in new space companies.

Recommended Stories
CTO uses 5G mmWave technology, which operates between 24-100 GHz, allowing for very fast wireless communications. The French-based company’s constellation of satellites will take advantage of the currently underutilized 26 GHz radio frequency.

These are just some of the advantages of Musk’s Starlink, but in order to compete with SpaceX, CTO needs to finish its constellation first. The French company announced plans to launch a constellation of 1,500-3,400 satellites. The first two will be launched next year while the rest should start orbiting Earth between 2027 and 2030.

It remains to be seen if CTO will want to bring its satellite coverage to the US and whether or not carriers will acquire the French-based company’s services, but it’s a very enticing possibility.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how

Latest News

Xiaomi 15 Ultra PhoneArena Camera Score revealed: Tied for the gold medal with the Galaxy S25 Ultra!
Xiaomi 15 Ultra PhoneArena Camera Score revealed: Tied for the gold medal with the Galaxy S25 Ultra!
TSMC tossing silicon wafers in garbage cans near fabs not considered "chip binning"
TSMC tossing silicon wafers in garbage cans near fabs not considered "chip binning"
The LTE-enabled 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 is cheaper than cheap at 48% off on Amazon
The LTE-enabled 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 is cheaper than cheap at 48% off on Amazon
Text bubbles fill out before your eyes on the latest version of Google Messages
Text bubbles fill out before your eyes on the latest version of Google Messages
Epic 33% discount at Amazon makes the JBL PartyBox 310 a must-have for any party
Epic 33% discount at Amazon makes the JBL PartyBox 310 a must-have for any party
Test arguably shows modem in iPhone 16e is faster than the one in the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Test arguably shows modem in iPhone 16e is faster than the one in the iPhone 16 Pro Max
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless