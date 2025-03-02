AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon might get a better alternative to Musk's Starlink
Up Next:
Currently, T-Mobile’s Starlink is the only space-based mobile network in the United States that automatically connects to a phone even where there’s no cellular network coverage. The US has about 500,000 square miles where there’s no cellular signal at all, so the only possible way to communicate via a phone is to use Starlink’s satellite service.
Constellation Technologies and Operations (CTO) is a Paris-based startup that has a very different business model than Musk’s Starlink. Instead of directly competing with carriers to offer their own services to end users like Starlink does, CTO will provide terrestrial network operators like AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and others with shared access to its space-based telecom services.
The approach is not even more intelligent, but the constellation that CTO is building seems to be superior to Musk’s Starlink, at least on paper. First off, the company has already integrated its Early Test payload into D-Orbit’s ION satellite platform, marking the first-ever use of 5G mmWave spectrum for high-speed, low-latency satellite internet transmission.
Another important benefit of having a CTO satellite connection rather than one managed by Starlink is that the former’s satellites are orbiting closer to the Earth, which means faster internet speeds and lower latency.
Typically, SpaceX’s Starlink and Amazon’s Kuiper operate on the Ku- and Ka- frequency bands (26.5 GHz – 40 GHz), which are dangerously close to becoming congested due to the surge in new space companies.
These are just some of the advantages of Musk’s Starlink, but in order to compete with SpaceX, CTO needs to finish its constellation first. The French company announced plans to launch a constellation of 1,500-3,400 satellites. The first two will be launched next year while the rest should start orbiting Earth between 2027 and 2030.
It remains to be seen if CTO will want to bring its satellite coverage to the US and whether or not carriers will acquire the French-based company’s services, but it’s a very enticing possibility.
However, a French startup is currently building a constellation of Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) telecom satellites, and the first tech demonstration flight is scheduled to launch in June.
Constellation Technologies and Operations (CTO) is a Paris-based startup that has a very different business model than Musk’s Starlink. Instead of directly competing with carriers to offer their own services to end users like Starlink does, CTO will provide terrestrial network operators like AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and others with shared access to its space-based telecom services.
But what is CTO getting in return for allowing all these carriers to access its space-based telecom services it operates? It’s pretty simple: access to the carriers’ customer bases, meaning billions of people.
It doesn’t make sense for a telecom operator to deploy their own constellation. We are the one, through a kind of federative approach, designing, manufacturing and operating that neutral space infrastructure. Basically, a telecom operator will operate at any given time a share of the network capacity that CTO’s constellation represents.
– CTO CEO Charles Delfieux, February 2025
The approach is not even more intelligent, but the constellation that CTO is building seems to be superior to Musk’s Starlink, at least on paper. First off, the company has already integrated its Early Test payload into D-Orbit’s ION satellite platform, marking the first-ever use of 5G mmWave spectrum for high-speed, low-latency satellite internet transmission.
Another important benefit of having a CTO satellite connection rather than one managed by Starlink is that the former’s satellites are orbiting closer to the Earth, which means faster internet speeds and lower latency.
CTO will provide its space-based telecom services directly to carriers | Image credit: CTO
Typically, SpaceX’s Starlink and Amazon’s Kuiper operate on the Ku- and Ka- frequency bands (26.5 GHz – 40 GHz), which are dangerously close to becoming congested due to the surge in new space companies.
Recommended Stories
CTO uses 5G mmWave technology, which operates between 24-100 GHz, allowing for very fast wireless communications. The French-based company’s constellation of satellites will take advantage of the currently underutilized 26 GHz radio frequency.
These are just some of the advantages of Musk’s Starlink, but in order to compete with SpaceX, CTO needs to finish its constellation first. The French company announced plans to launch a constellation of 1,500-3,400 satellites. The first two will be launched next year while the rest should start orbiting Earth between 2027 and 2030.
It remains to be seen if CTO will want to bring its satellite coverage to the US and whether or not carriers will acquire the French-based company’s services, but it’s a very enticing possibility.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: