A new privacy feature on the Play Store gives you better control over your personal data
We're one step closer to having more control over our personal data on Android. In a blog post, Google introduced a new section on its Play Store called "Data safety," where it would require developers to write down additional details about how their apps collect, share, and secure users' information. This way, users will know what data an application will collect even before downloading it, which will help them determine whether they feel comfortable with installing it.
Google's new privacy section shows:
As Google stated, Data safety allows "developers to clearly mark what data is being collected and for what purpose it's being used." Users can even see if an app requires their information to function correctly or if data collection is optional. Also, if developers update their app functionality or change the way they collect data, they have to present the change in the app's Data safety section.
- Whether and for what reason the developer is gathering data.
- Whether the app creator is sharing your personal information with other parties.
- The app's security policies, like whether data is well encrypted if intercepted and whether users can request that their information be deleted completely.
- Whether or not an app follows Google Play's Families Policy in order to protect children in the Play store.
- Whether or not the developer's security practices are in line with a global security standard.
Google has begun rolling out its new Data safety section in the Play Store. So, if you don't see it yet, you should receive it soon. Those who do see it may notice apps with incomplete information, but don't worry; all developers must fill in the required data by July 20th.
