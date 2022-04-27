 A new privacy feature on the Play Store gives you better control over your personal data - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
New
Learn about PhoneArena's new brand identity

A new privacy feature on the Play Store gives you better control over your personal data

Android Google
Preslav Mladenov
A new privacy feature on the Play Store gives you better control over your personal data
We're one step closer to having more control over our personal data on Android. In a blog post, Google introduced a new section on its Play Store called "Data safety," where it would require developers to write down additional details about how their apps collect, share, and secure users' information. This way, users will know what data an application will collect even before downloading it, which will help them determine whether they feel comfortable with installing it.

As Google stated, Data safety allows "developers to clearly mark what data is being collected and for what purpose it's being used." Users can even see if an app requires their information to function correctly or if data collection is optional. Also, if developers update their app functionality or change the way they collect data, they have to present the change in the app's Data safety section.

Google's new privacy section shows:
  • Whether and for what reason the developer is gathering data.
  • Whether the app creator is sharing your personal information with other parties.
  • The app's security policies, like whether data is well encrypted if intercepted and whether users can request that their information be deleted completely.
  • Whether or not an app follows Google Play's Families Policy in order to protect children in the Play store.
  • Whether or not the developer's security practices are in line with a global security standard.

Google has begun rolling out its new Data safety section in the Play Store. So, if you don't see it yet, you should receive it soon. Those who do see it may notice apps with incomplete information, but don't worry; all developers must fill in the required data by July 20th.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Sony’s next top-tier noise-canceling headphones leaked in high-res images
Sony’s next top-tier noise-canceling headphones leaked in high-res images
A new leak hints at an upcoming OnePlus phone, quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro
A new leak hints at an upcoming OnePlus phone, quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro
Meta is getting physical with its first retail store
Meta is getting physical with its first retail store
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are on sale at their highest discount ever
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are on sale at their highest discount ever
POCO comes out with its first ever smartwatch and true wireless earbuds
POCO comes out with its first ever smartwatch and true wireless earbuds
Vote now: What smartphone feature matters to you the most?
Vote now: What smartphone feature matters to you the most?

Popular stories

AT&T trumps T-Mobile and Verizon with two new unlimited 5G plan perks
AT&T trumps T-Mobile and Verizon with two new unlimited 5G plan perks
iPhone 14 Pro 72MP camera system leaves out the best Galaxy S22 Ultra camera feature: Why?
iPhone 14 Pro 72MP camera system leaves out the best Galaxy S22 Ultra camera feature: Why?
'Very strong' Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch and price cuts might be in the pipeline
'Very strong' Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch and price cuts might be in the pipeline
A 'vanilla' OnePlus 10 is definitely happening, and here are (almost) all of its key specs
A 'vanilla' OnePlus 10 is definitely happening, and here are (almost) all of its key specs
The Pixel Watch isn't the only prototype lost by the person testing it
The Pixel Watch isn't the only prototype lost by the person testing it
Tipster leaks new iPhone 14 color
Tipster leaks new iPhone 14 color
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless