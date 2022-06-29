A new leak tips the capabilities of the Pixel 7's front and the Pixel tablet's main cameras
A new leak for the Pixel 7's front-facing camera has just surfaced. In the code of version 8.5 of Google's Camera app, the people from 9to5Google found out that the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro's front-facing shooters may be able to record videos in 4K.
Now, this isn't anything new for the Pro model because last year's Pixel 6 Pro can already make 4K videos. However, this is good news and a significant upgrade for the regular Pixel phone. The Pixel 6 can only make FHD recordings (1080p) and has an 8MP front facing camera. In comparison, the Pixel 6 Pro has an 11.1MP front snapper.
First of all, the camera found on the Pixel tablet may not support 4K recordings at all. Furthermore, it looks like the Camera app on the tablet will have less features than on the Pixel phones. Some of these missing options could be Audio Zoom, Slow Motion videos, and Action Pan photos. However, keep in mind that we are still far from the release of Google's first tablet, and some things may change in time.
Now, this isn't anything new for the Pro model because last year's Pixel 6 Pro can already make 4K videos. However, this is good news and a significant upgrade for the regular Pixel phone. The Pixel 6 can only make FHD recordings (1080p) and has an 8MP front facing camera. In comparison, the Pixel 6 Pro has an 11.1MP front snapper.
Currently, it is unknown if both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will have the same front-facing camera. Since both phones may be able to shoot in 4K, Google may have decided to use the same sensor in both of its upcoming handsets. Also, there is a slight chance that Big G may have decided to use the same front snapper found in the Pixel 6 Pro again in its upcoming Pixel 7 series. However, these are only speculations, so take them with a grain of salt, at least at this time.
Also, the folks from 9to5Google have found another secret buried in the code of Google's Camera app. At its Google I/O, the tech giant hinted that it's working on a Pixel tablet, and it looks like that Big G has started to prepare its Camera app for this upcoming device.
First of all, the camera found on the Pixel tablet may not support 4K recordings at all. Furthermore, it looks like the Camera app on the tablet will have less features than on the Pixel phones. Some of these missing options could be Audio Zoom, Slow Motion videos, and Action Pan photos. However, keep in mind that we are still far from the release of Google's first tablet, and some things may change in time.
Things that are NOT allowed: