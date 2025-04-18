A mystery OnePlus tablet just crushed benchmarks with flagship-level specs
Up Next:
Referential image of the OnePlus Pad 2. | Image credit — PhoneArena
OnePlus might be preparing to make another big move in the Android tablet space, and its next device is already starting to make waves. A new model that’s believed to be the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro (or possibly Pad Pro 2) has popped up on Geekbench, and the benchmark numbers suggest this thing could be a powerhouse.
The listing shows the tablet running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, clocked at 4.32GHz and paired with the Adreno 830 GPU. It also has 16GB of RAM and runs Android 15. In Geekbench 6, it scored 3091 in single-core and 9638 in multi-core tests. Those numbers put it right up there with flagship smartphones, and way ahead of what we usually see from tablets in this category.
The model number on the listing is OPD2413, and this isn’t the first Snapdragon 8 Elite tablet from the OnePlus-Oppo camp. Last month, the Oppo Pad 4 Pro was the first device to launch with this chip, and it’s looking more likely that OnePlus is preparing a follow-up based on the same platform.
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro (model OPD2413) Geekbench listing. | Image credit — xpertpick
There’s more, though. A separate OnePlus tablet with model number OPD2408 also recently surfaced in FCC filings. That one is expected to launch globally, possibly under the name OnePlus Pad 3R. It may end up being a rebranded version of the Oppo Pad 4 Pro for markets outside China, with specs that are just as beefy.
Here’s a breakdown of what to expect from the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro based on the leaks so far:
- 13.2-inch LCD display with 3.4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate
- Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with Adreno 830 GPU
- Android 15
- Up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM
- Up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage
- 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera
- 10,000mAh battery with 80W charging support
As for the OPD2408 model, it’s expected to bring similar hardware and stylus support, with a slightly larger 12,140mAh battery and 67W fast charging.
The OnePlus Pad 2 impressed with its design and performance for the price, but it wasn’t a flagship. If these specs hold, OnePlus might finally be entering that premium tablet conversation. Whether it can hold its own against the iPad Pro or the latest Galaxy Tab will depend on more than just raw power, but this is definitely a step in the right direction.
Things that are NOT allowed: