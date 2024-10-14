See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

A fixed "Install" button may be coming to the Google Play Store

The Google Play Store may be getting a small but significant update that could change how users install apps. The "Install" button may soon be a permanent fixture at the top of app listings, making it easier for users to install apps even after scrolling down to read more about the app.

This change, spotted hidden within the code in a recent APK teardown of the latest version of Google Play Store app, is designed to improve the user experience by making it more convenient to find and install apps. It should be noted that it is not yet live on the Google Play Store, but it is expected to be rolled out to all users in the near future, though it is not guaranteed. APK teardowns can often reveal upcoming features, but it is always possible that what is found may not make it to a public release.

App developers are encouraged to create detailed and rich app listings to give users as much information as possible before downloading an app. However, this can lead to the Install button being pushed down the page, making it harder for users to find. The new fixed Install button benefit developers by keeping the button visible at all times and making it easier for users to install their apps after checking out the details.

Screenshots of the fixed "Install" header code found within the Google Play Store app. | Images credit — Android Authority

The fixed header will include other key app details, such as the app icon and name, the developer name, the app's Play Store average rating, and whether it contains ads. There will also be a dropdown menu to let you install the app on other devices.

This change is based on a theory that users are more likely to install an app if the Install button is easily accessible. A long app store listing can be informative, but it can also be a barrier to conversion if the Install button is not visible. By increasing the Install button's visibility, Google hopes to make it easier for users to install apps and improve the overall user experience.

In addition to the fixed Install button, the updated Google Play Store header will likely also include a number of other changes. For example, the header will now show the app's average rating and whether it contains ads. This information was previously available on the app listing page, but it will now be more prominently displayed in the header.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.

