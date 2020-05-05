Video-conferencing app Zoom’s CEO responds to allegations of relations to China
He adds that Zoom is an American company, founded in the States and headquartered in California. Additionally, he states that the company is multinational and has 21 offices around the world, in Europe, Australia, Japan and other countries. He also explains that they have 17 data centers, among which one is situated in China, but he underlines that it is run by an Australian company and geofenced, as well as that the data center ensures meeting data of users outside of China stays outside of China.
He finishes his blog post stating that their goal is to build a frictionless video-conferencing platform that will become a world leader with its security and seamless user experience.