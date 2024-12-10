ZTE Nubia Z70 Ultra PhoneArena Camera Score: Skip this one

The Nubia Z70 Ultra is the latest high-profile flagship phone hailing from China, bringing a ton of exciting features, namely a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and availability in the US. On paper, there are some exciting camera features that could make the Nubia a hidden hit!

Setting itself apart from most other phones with a pretty memorable and distinct camera placement that's more similar to a point-and-shoot camera from a decade ago than a late-2024 Android behemoth, the Nubia Z70 Ultra definitely has an exciting specs sheet. Oh, and it also has a two-step hardware shutter button on the side.



The new Nubia Z70 Ultra brings some notable differences in comparison with the Nubia Z60 Ultra. For one, the main camera now has a switching aperture that can vary between F1.6 and F4.0, however this only applies when using the Pro camera mode. The aperture doesn't seem to automatically switch in regular camera mode, even with ample lighting available; on such occasion, the aperture is always wide open.

The telephoto camera, on the other hand, gets a slowly shorter native optical zoom––70mm 2X optical zoom, down from the 2.4X 85mm on the Nubia Z60 Ultra. The new phone still allows you to shoot at the familiar focal length, but it's now using some digital zoom and not purely native one.

The ultra-wide camera also gets wider: it's a 13mm one that allows a 122-degree field-of-view. It also lets you shoot at 18mm and 24mm, which are both significantly tighter yet still wide, but the quality isn't top-notch.

At the front, you will find a under-display 16MP camera which is very hard to discern from the display surrounding it, but doesn't really impress with quality.

Software-wise, the camera app is feature-rich, but most of the available shooting modes are blatant gimmicks. The interface isn't intuitive at all, with the available zooms/focal lengths being extra confusing.

Overall, the upgrade package that the new phone delivers is a small step backwards, as it fails to reach the same still photo and video quality as it predecessor, leading to a slightly disappointing score in our test.

nubia Z70 Ultra PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 157 129 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 162 134 Main (wide) BEST 85 73 Zoom BEST 28 21 Ultra-wide BEST 25 19 Selfie BEST 30 21 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 153 124 Main (wide) BEST 80 66 Zoom BEST 27 20 Ultra-wide BEST 24 17 Selfie BEST 28 22

Nubia Z70 Ultra Camera Score compared to its rivals





Pixel 9 Pro /XL. Well, here it is, and it's pretty disappointing to see: despite our high hopes, the Nubia Z70 Ultra fails to impress in comparison with the most popular Android flagship in the US right now, the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the/XL.





Galaxy S24 Ultra and the The Z70 Ultra gets a total score of 129.1, combined between a 134-point still photo test and 124.1-point video test, which are both on the disappointing side. Theand the Pixel 9 Pro XL easily beat that with 156.4 and 150.5 points in our Camera Score test, respectively.



What's even worse is that the Nubia Z70 Ultra fares worse than its predecessor, the Nubia Z60 Ultra, especially in video mode, where the spread is drastic. The older Nubia achieves a total of 137.3 points thanks to a good still photo result and significantly better video-recording score which elevate it past its successor.









Pros Two-step hardware shutter button

Two-step hardware shutter button Detailed telephoto camera

Detailed telephoto camera Powerful Pro mode with manual aperture settings

Powerful Pro mode with manual aperture settings Lots of shooting modes and features Cons Some oversharpening artifacts and/or smudgy detail present on all cameras

Some oversharpening artifacts and/or smudgy detail present on all cameras Gaudy and unlively colors with the ultrawide camera

Gaudy and unlively colors with the ultrawide camera Graininess even at moderately low-light conditions

Graininess even at moderately low-light conditions Disappointing front-facing under-display camera





Main Camera









The main camera delivers good dynamics and okay details, but the dynamics and color temperature aren't on par with the phone's rivals. We get slightly under-exposed photos and the main camera seems to love crushing shadows and doesn't like bringing those highlights up. There are some oversharpening artifacts present when inspecting detail from up close. Colors are sometimes too vivid, which is in contrast with the more realistic telephoto and dreary ultrawide.





Zoom Quality









The 2X telephoto is okay, with mostly okay dynamics, decent sharpness with some oversharpening present, and fairly realistic colors. Of all cameras on the phone, this one is the most consistent.





Ultra-wide Camera









The ultrawide camera is very wide, fitting a lot of scene in the frame. There is a fairly normal amount of distortion near the corners of the frame, though. The dynamics here aren't ideal––the photos are on the darker side, with crushed shadows visible.









Front Camera









As all under-display selfie cameras, it took the Nubia Z70 Ultra just 20 seconds to leave a sour taste in the mouth. If you don't zoom, things are fine but inspecting the selfie up close reveals a watercolor painting without any semblance of fine detail, definitely not something we like to see.





Main Camera - Video









4K@30fps videos taken with the Nubia Z70 Ultra aren't great. In fact, they are quite disappointing thanks to the unimpressive dynamics and overblown highlights in the sky, crushed shadows, and oversharpened details.





Ultrawide camera - Video









The same generally applies to the ultrawide camera, too, but here it's even more extreme: dynamics are somehow even worse and the footage is grainy even at decent daylight.





Zoom camera - Video









The telephoto camera is too soft when shooting video. It simultaneously fails to deliver good sharpness and gives us lots of oversharpening artifacts and blotchiness.





Selfie camera - Video









Selfie camera video maxes out at 1080p@30fps, and it pretty much speaks for itself: the quality is terrible. No saving graces here.





Conclusion



