Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

ZTE Nubia Z70 Ultra PhoneArena Camera Score: Skip this one

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Articles Camera
ZTE Nubia Z70 Ultra PhoneArena Camera Score: Skip this one
The Nubia Z70 Ultra is the latest high-profile flagship phone hailing from China, bringing a ton of exciting features, namely a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and availability in the US. On paper, there are some exciting camera features that could make the Nubia a hidden hit!

Setting itself apart from most other phones with a pretty memorable and distinct camera placement that's more similar to a point-and-shoot camera from a decade ago than a late-2024 Android behemoth, the Nubia Z70 Ultra definitely has an exciting specs sheet. Oh, and it also has a two-step hardware shutter button on the side. 

Let's see what camera system Nubia has put at the rear and how it compares to the older Nubia Z60 Ultra in comparison. After that, we'll put the new phone through the paces of the PhoneArena Camera Score test. 

SpecsNubia Z70 UltraNubia Z60 Ultra
Main camera50MP F1.6/F4.0, 35mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm		50 MP F1.6, 35mm
Sensor size: 1/1.49"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Telephoto camera64MP F2.5, 70mm
Sensor size: 1/2"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm		64MP F3.3, 85mm
Sensor size: 1/2"
Ultra-wide camera50MP, F1.8, 13mm50MP, F1.8, 18mm
Front-facing camera16MP12MP

The new Nubia Z70 Ultra brings some notable differences in comparison with the Nubia Z60 Ultra. For one, the main camera now has a switching aperture that can vary between F1.6 and F4.0, however this only applies when using the Pro camera mode. The aperture doesn't seem to automatically switch in regular camera mode, even with ample lighting available; on such occasion, the aperture is always wide open.

The telephoto camera, on the other hand, gets a slowly shorter native optical zoom––70mm 2X optical zoom, down from the 2.4X 85mm on the Nubia Z60 Ultra. The new phone still allows you to shoot at the familiar focal length, but it's now using some digital zoom and not purely native one. 

The ultra-wide camera also gets wider: it's a 13mm one that allows a 122-degree field-of-view. It also lets you shoot at 18mm and 24mm, which are both significantly tighter yet still wide, but the quality isn't top-notch.  

At the front, you will find a under-display 16MP camera which is very hard to discern from the display surrounding it, but doesn't really impress with quality. 

Software-wise, the camera app is feature-rich, but most of the available shooting modes are blatant gimmicks. The interface isn't intuitive at all, with the available zooms/focal lengths being extra confusing. 

Overall, the upgrade package that the new phone delivers is a small step backwards, as it fails to reach the same still photo and video quality as it predecessor, leading to a slightly disappointing score in our test. 

nubia Z70 Ultra
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 157
129
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 162
134
Main (wide)
BEST 85
73
Zoom
BEST 28
21
Ultra-wide
BEST 25
19
Selfie
BEST 30
21
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 153
124
Main (wide)
BEST 80
66
Zoom
BEST 27
20
Ultra-wide
BEST 24
17
Selfie
BEST 28
22
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page

Nubia Z70 Ultra Camera Score compared to its rivals


PhonePhoneArena Camera ScorePhoto ScoreVideo Score
Nubia Z70 Ultra129.1134.0124.1
Nubia Z60 Ultra137.3136138.7
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra156.4161.9150.9
Pixel 9 Pro XL/Pixel 9 Pro150.5159.4141.6

Well, here it is, and it's pretty disappointing to see: despite our high hopes, the Nubia Z70 Ultra fails to impress in comparison with the most popular Android flagship in the US right now, the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Pixel 9 Pro/XL. 

The Z70 Ultra gets a total score of 129.1, combined between a 134-point still photo test and 124.1-point video test, which are both on the disappointing side. The Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Pixel 9 Pro XL easily beat that with 156.4 and 150.5 points in our Camera Score test, respectively. 

Recommended Stories
What's even worse is that the Nubia Z70 Ultra fares worse than its predecessor, the Nubia Z60 Ultra, especially in video mode, where the spread is drastic. The older Nubia achieves a total of 137.3 points thanks to a good still photo result and significantly better video-recording score which elevate it past its successor. 

Nubia Z70 Ultra camera spider chart - ZTE Nubia Z70 Ultra PhoneArena Camera Score: Skip this one
Nubia Z70 Ultra camera spider chart

Pros

  • Two-step hardware shutter button
  • Detailed telephoto camera 
  • Powerful Pro mode with manual aperture settings
  • Lots of shooting modes and features

Cons

  • Some oversharpening artifacts and/or smudgy detail present on all cameras
  • Gaudy and unlively colors with the ultrawide camera
  • Graininess even at moderately low-light conditions
  • Disappointing front-facing under-display camera

Main Camera



The main camera delivers good dynamics and okay details, but the dynamics and color temperature aren't on par with the phone's rivals. We get slightly under-exposed photos and the main camera seems to love crushing shadows and doesn't like bringing those highlights up. There are some oversharpening artifacts present when inspecting detail from up close. Colors are sometimes too vivid, which is in contrast with the more realistic telephoto and dreary ultrawide. 

Zoom Quality



The 2X telephoto is okay, with mostly okay dynamics, decent sharpness with some oversharpening present, and fairly realistic colors. Of all cameras on the phone, this one is the most consistent. 

Ultra-wide Camera



The ultrawide camera is very wide, fitting a lot of scene in the frame. There is a fairly normal amount of distortion near the corners of the frame, though. The dynamics here aren't ideal––the photos are on the darker side, with crushed shadows visible. 


Front Camera



As all under-display selfie cameras, it took the Nubia Z70 Ultra just 20 seconds to leave a sour taste in the mouth. If you don't zoom, things are fine but inspecting the selfie up close reveals a watercolor painting without any semblance of fine detail, definitely not something we like to see. 

Main Camera - Video



4K@30fps videos taken with the Nubia Z70 Ultra aren't great. In fact, they are quite disappointing thanks to the unimpressive dynamics and overblown highlights in the sky, crushed shadows, and oversharpened details.

Ultrawide camera - Video



The same generally applies to the ultrawide camera, too, but here it's even more extreme: dynamics are somehow even worse and the footage is grainy even at decent daylight. 

Zoom camera - Video



The telephoto camera is too soft when shooting video. It simultaneously fails to deliver good sharpness and gives us lots of oversharpening artifacts and blotchiness. 

Selfie camera - Video



Selfie camera video maxes out at 1080p@30fps, and it pretty much speaks for itself: the quality is terrible. No saving graces here. 

Conclusion


Overall, the Nubia Z70 Ultra is a mess when it comes to its camera.

Starting from the illogical and unintuitive camera app, moving on to the obvious hardware downgrades in comparison with the Nubia Z60 Ultra, and culminating with the incoherent camera quality between the different cameras, it's challenging to find any redeeming graces with the Nubia Z70 Ultra. 

That's disappointing, as the camera package really has some potential on paper. However, while the hardware is great, Nubia definitely has to work on software and the camera optimization, which could fix many of the issues we have with this camera.  

Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.jpg
Peter Kostadinov Mobile Tech News and Reviews Journalist
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless