Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Google Amazon

YouTube brings gift codes to the United States via Amazon

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 05, 2019, 3:06 AM
YouTube brings gift codes to the United States via Amazon
YouTube is getting into the holiday spirit and is trying to convince its users to do the same. Starting this week, gifting codes are available in the US for all YouTube users. For now, they can only be purchased via Amazon following a certain procedure described below.

First off, you must head to the purchase page. Then, you'll have to choose a design and desired amount. Make sure to enter the recipient's email address and a message. Finally, pick your delivery date and select purchase to finish the transaction.

On the delivery date, the person you've sent the code will receive it via email with instructions for redeeming on your youtube.com/redeem. After it's redeemed, the gift code value will be added to the recipient's Google Play balance, which can be used to make purchases on YouTube or Google Play.

All YouTube gift codes can be used to enjoy YouTube subscriptions, to buy or rent movies and shows. Also, those who receive a gift code can use it towards a YouTube Premium subscription, but they can also choose to support their favorite YouTube creators with a Channel Membership, which unlocks badges, emojis and creator perks.

The cheapest YouTube gift code costs $25, while the most expensive is $100. You can choose any amount between $25-$100, but you can choose a smaller or higher sum.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung-Galaxy-Note-10-Lite-A81-design-renders-leak
Early Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders corroborate square camera, S Pen support
Best-wireless-wi-fi-speakers-to-buy-right-now
Best home wireless speakers to buy right now
motorola-one-hyper-specs-features-price-us-release
Motorola One Hyper is official with pop-up selfie camera, Hyper Charging, and surprisingly low price
Qualcomm-Snapdragon-865-announced
Snapdragon 865 chipset, expected to power the Galaxy 11, is official with super fast 5G speeds
Samsung-Galaxy-S10-Lite-A91-renders-leak
Here's what the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite might look like
Apple-Music-Awards-live-stream-Billie-Eilish
Here's how to watch Apple's first Music Awards winner show live
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Samsungs-2020-Galaxy-phone-design-may-be-all-about-Premium-Hole-displays
Samsung's 2020 Galaxy phone design may be all about Premium Hole displays

Popular stories

Over-100-million-Americans-had-their-personal-data-exposed-in-major-text-data-breach
Over 100 million Americans had their personal data exposed in major text data breach
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Galaxy-S11s-refined-Premium-Hole-Infinity-design-leaks
Galaxy S11's refined Premium Hole Infinity design leaks
Motorola-imagines-a-foldable-Razr-with-modular-attachments
Motorola depicts a foldable Razr with modular attachments
T-Mobile-magenta-trademark-lawsuit-lemonade
What's magenta named on the Pantone color chart? You'll know when T-Mobile sues you
RCS-vulnerabilities-can-help-a-hacker-take-control-of-your-bank-account
RCS vulnerabilities can help a hacker take control of your bank account

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.