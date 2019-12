YouTube brings gift codes to the United States via Amazon

YouTube is getting into the holiday spirit and is trying to convince its users to do the same. Starting this week , gifting codes are available in the US for all YouTube users. For now, they can only be purchased via Amazon following a certain procedure described below.First off, you must head to the purchase page . Then, you'll have to choose a design and desired amount. Make sure to enter the recipient's email address and a message. Finally, pick your delivery date and select purchase to finish the transaction.On the delivery date, the person you've sent the code will receive it via email with instructions for redeeming on your youtube.com/redeem . After it's redeemed, the gift code value will be added to the recipient's Google Play balance, which can be used to make purchases on YouTube or Google Play.All YouTube gift codes can be used to enjoy YouTube subscriptions, to buy or rent movies and shows. Also, those who receive a gift code can use it towards a YouTube Premium subscription, but they can also choose to support their favorite YouTube creators with a Channel Membership, which unlocks badges, emojis and creator perks.The cheapest YouTube gift code costs $25, while the most expensive is $100. You can choose any amount between $25-$100, but you can choose a smaller or higher sum.