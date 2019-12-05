YouTube brings gift codes to the United States via Amazon
On the delivery date, the person you've sent the code will receive it via email with instructions for redeeming on your youtube.com/redeem. After it's redeemed, the gift code value will be added to the recipient's Google Play balance, which can be used to make purchases on YouTube or Google Play.
All YouTube gift codes can be used to enjoy YouTube subscriptions, to buy or rent movies and shows. Also, those who receive a gift code can use it towards a YouTube Premium subscription, but they can also choose to support their favorite YouTube creators with a Channel Membership, which unlocks badges, emojis and creator perks.
The cheapest YouTube gift code costs $25, while the most expensive is $100. You can choose any amount between $25-$100, but you can choose a smaller or higher sum.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):