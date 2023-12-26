You can buy the Google Pixel Fold for a radically discounted price today

Amazon is having a special year-end sale on the Google Pixel Fold which slashes huge bucks off the bendable smartphone.





Google Pixel Fold is a top-notch phone without two of the biggest downsides of some of the Released not too long ago in late June, theis a top-notch phone without two of the biggest downsides of some of the most popular foldable smartphones available today.





Pixel Fold 12GB/256GB 5.8-inch outer OLED 120Hz screen | 7.6-inch inner OLED 120Hz screen | Tensor G2 | 48MP + 10.8MP + 10.8MP 5x cameras | 4,821mAh battery | Five years of security support $380 off (21%) Buy at Amazon





The inner OLED screen is 7.6 inches and the cover display is 5.8 inches. It has a shorter and wider design than Samsung's clamshell phones so the outer screen doesn't feel like a remote control and you'll actually feel like using it for phone-related tasks such as texting your friends or quickly replying to emails.





In its unfolded state, the Pixel Fold is more of a compact tablet. You can even use it half-folded for hands-free media consumption or writing long emails. The phone runs a version of Android optimized for foldable handsets and has useful features such as split-screen multitasking and a home screen dock. You can also drag and drop content from one app to another.





The device is powered by the custom Tensor G2 chip and you are unlikely to face any hiccups. The device has a 4,821mAh battery and will last you a day with heavy usage.





The phone has a better camera system than almost every other foldable phone , so if this was holding you back from getting a bendable phone, the Pixel Fold should be your next device.





The 12GB/256GB Pixel Fold costs $1,799 but Amazon has knocked the price down by $380. That's within $20 of its lowest price and is frankly one of the best deals we have seen on the phone.



