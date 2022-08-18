 Now’s the perfect time to get a Sony Xperia 1 III or Xperia 5 III - both are heavily discounted on Amazon - PhoneArena
Now’s the perfect time to get a Sony Xperia 1 III or Xperia 5 III - both are heavily discounted on Amazon

Sony Deals
1
Now’s the perfect time to get a Sony Xperia 1 III or Xperia 5 III - both are heavily discounted on
Sony smartphones are kind of unique - they come with a lot of features on board - such as microSD card slots, 3.5mm audio jacks, 21:9 uninterrupted OLED screens, professional grade camera software and more.

What’s even better is that these devices don’t look like anything else on the market, and that’s a great thing when all smartphones look almost the same. And now, there’s a great promo on Amazon allowing you to get the Xperia 1 III and 5 III with some serious discount.

Sony Xperia 1 III - now -23% for a limited time

Get this technology gem featuring a 120Hz 6.5" 21:9 4K HDR OLED display with triple camera and four focal lengths with 23% discount for a limited time!
$301 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony Xperia 5 III - now 20% off for a limited time

Get the perfect compact flagship, featuring a 6.1" 21:9 HDR OLED 120Hz Display with Triple Camera and Four Focal Lengths now with 20% off the price!
$201 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


The Xperia 1 III is now a generation old but it still features all the great things that make a Sony smartphone what it is. And you’re getting the zoom lens that can switch between 75 and 105mm, practically giving you four cameras in the space of three.

The Xperia 5 III on the other hand is still the latest compact flagship (we’re still waiting for the 5 IV to see the light of day), so if you want the same power and feature-set but in a more compact chassis, this is your best bet.

Both phones are discounted 20% or more, and we don’t know how long this deal will last, so you may want to act fast and snatch these rare beauties. You can also check out our detailed Xperia 1 III review, and Xperia 5 III review articles.

