Now’s the perfect time to get a Sony Xperia 1 III or Xperia 5 III - both are heavily discounted on Amazon

Sony Xperia 1 III - now -23% for a limited time Get this technology gem featuring a 120Hz 6.5" 21:9 4K HDR OLED display with triple camera and four focal lengths with 23% discount for a limited time! $301 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Sony Xperia 5 III - now 20% off for a limited time Get the perfect compact flagship, featuring a 6.1" 21:9 HDR OLED 120Hz Display with Triple Camera and Four Focal Lengths now with 20% off the price! $201 off (20%) Buy at Amazon



The Xperia 1 III is now a generation old but it still features all the great things that make a



The Xperia 5 III on the other hand is still the latest compact flagship (we’re still waiting for the 5 IV to see the light of day), so if you want the same power and feature-set but in a more compact chassis, this is your best bet.



Both phones are discounted 20% or more, and we don’t know how long this deal will last, so you may want to act fast and snatch these rare beauties. You can also check out our detailed

Also Read: Get professional with the Sony Xperia Pro-I - now $600 off for a limited time! The Xperia 1 III is now a generation old but it still features all the great things that make a Sony smartphone what it is. And you’re getting the zoom lens that can switch between 75 and 105mm, practically giving you four cameras in the space of three.The Xperia 5 III on the other hand is still the latest compact flagship (we’re still waiting for the 5 IV to see the light of day), so if you want the same power and feature-set but in a more compact chassis, this is your best bet.Both phones are discounted 20% or more, and we don’t know how long this deal will last, so you may want to act fast and snatch these rare beauties. You can also check out our detailed Xperia 1 III review , and Xperia 5 III review articles.

Sony smartphones are kind of unique - they come with a lot of features on board - such as microSD card slots, 3.5mm audio jacks, 21:9 uninterrupted OLED screens, professional grade camera software and more.What’s even better is that these devices don’t look like anything else on the market, and that’s a great thing when all smartphones look almost the same. And now, there’s a great promo on Amazon allowing you to get the Xperia 1 III and 5 III with some serious discount.