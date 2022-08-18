Now’s the perfect time to get a Sony Xperia 1 III or Xperia 5 III - both are heavily discounted on Amazon

Sony smartphones are kind of unique - they come with a lot of features on board - such as microSD card slots, 3.5mm audio jacks, 21:9 uninterrupted OLED screens, professional grade camera software and more.What’s even better is that these devices don’t look like anything else on the market, and that’s a great thing when all smartphones look almost the same. And now, there’s a great promo on Amazon allowing you to get the Xperia 1 III and 5 III with some serious discount.