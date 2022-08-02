Xiaomi announces AR smart glasses with Snapdragon 8-series chipset

Xiaomi Mijia Glasses hardware specifications













Our Take

All this may seem like snake oil but actually, Xiaomi did introduce the concept last year. At the time, we thought it was a PR stunt meant to draw media attention to Xiaomi but it seems that the company has actually launched a crowdfunding campaign to try and bring the idea to the masses (starting tomorrow at 10:00 Beijing time). These glasses are supposedly build by Seiko (if we're to believe the Weibo post ), and they've been in development for at least two years.





There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding such products, and even if the crowdfunding campaign turns out successful there are no guarantees that the Mijia Glasses will even found their way outside China. Another thing that raises eyebrows is the price - at $399 it's a real bargain, given the latest rumors about Apple's own AR/VR headset costing thousands of dollars. Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera specs at a glance:

Apart from the Robocop look, these glasses weigh a hefty 100 grams, which might not sound like much, when we’re talking about a chocolate bar (even though those calories are sticking like crazy), but when you wear 100 grams on your face, it’s a completely different matter.The left side of the Mijia Glasses houses two cameras - a 50MP main camera, and what looks like an 8MP periscope telephoto snapper. The latter offers 5x optical zoom (15x digital), it comes with optical image stabilization, and it has an aperture of f/3.4.On the right side there’s more nerdy stuff going on - a MicroLED screen made by Sony. This thing boasts 3,000 nits of peak brightness and has a crazy pixel density of 3,281 ppi. The hardware showdown continues with a Snapdragon 8-series chipset inside (probably needed to drive all those pixels, and offer high-resolution video recording though the dual camera system).Further down the specs we find 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, a dual-band WiFi chip, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 1,020 mAh battery, supporting 10W magnetic charging. According to Xiaomi, you can charge these from 0 to 80% in just 30 minutes, and one full charge will last you 100 minutes of video recording.There are a couple of caveats here. First, these glasses are China-only, at least for now. The other thing is that we’re talking about a crowdfunding campaign, meaning we’re not sure if these will even see the lights of mass-production robots assembling them. Nevertheless, it’s a very interesting product that's priced CNY2,499 ($370) for the early backers, and CNY2,699 ($399) when (if) the product hits the stores officially.