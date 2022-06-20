Apple's AR Glasses enter design development ahead of expected launch in late 2024
Apple Glass concept by Martin Hajek / iDrop News
Apple is preparing two brand new products, an expensive mixed reality headset that might get unveiled in January 2023, and then later on, AR glasses at a much lower price, and now a new report sheds light on the possible release of those AR glasses.
According to a note by Haitong Intl Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu (via 9to5Mac), the AR glasses have now entered the design development stage, an important milestone towards the final product. The analyst further specifies that a prototype will be ready by the end of the year, and mass production is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2024. Obviously, things can change as that is long ways into the future.
The analyst writes the following in the note:
We expect it to adopt waveguide technology, and Corning (GLW) and Hoya (7741 JP) are sampling the glass. We expect Lante to benefit from the partnership with Corning.
This is interesting if simply because we don't get to hear a lot about the AR glasses, and certainly not as much as the mixed reality headset that Apple is prepping to announce in early 2023.
The Apple AR glasses, however, certainly shape up like the product way more people can benefit from, and some even claim that these glasses have the potential to replace an iPhone within a 10-year period.
Unlike the bulkier mixed reality headset that you will probably only be able to wear for a couple of hours at maximum and which will focus on a fast chip and high quality graphics, the AR glasses are meant for lighter use throughout the day, every day, much like regular prescription glasses.
