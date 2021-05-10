Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Accessories Xiaomi

Xiaomi to release new Noise Cancelling earbuds on May 13

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
May 10, 2021, 7:30 AM
Xiaomi to release new Noise Cancelling earbuds on May 13
Xiaomi is planning on releasing a new pair of earbuds on May 13. According to a leaked image in a Weibo post, the new earbuds will be called the Xiaomi Noise Cancelling Headphones Pro and will offer noise cancelling features. There are plenty of true wireless earbuds on the market to choose from so it will be interesting to see how the upcoming Xiaomi product competes.

The new Xiaomi earbuds’ case has a round design with glossy finish, similar to the one of the Huawei FreeBuds 4i. The new Pro earbuds will feature a noise cancelling technology, though it is still not clear if it will be Active Noise Cancellation or Hybrid Noise Cancellation. The new earbuds could also feature a gesture and/or touch controls for easier audio setting and receiving and ending calls.

The earbuds will probably use ear tips, similar to the Apple Airpods Pro. Xiaomi branding is present on the hinge of the charging case of the earbuds, suggesting that these new noise cancelling earbuds will be the most premium offering of the company in this category of devices. The Realme brand has previously released plenty of smartphone accessories in India, including entry-level earbuds, and Xiaomi might be trying to take a slice of their market share. 

We expect the earbuds to have an affordable price. For now there is no word on specs or availability for that matter. According to the Weibo post, the new Xiaomi Earbuds will for sure be released in China. Other countries like India will probably also have the new earbuds on their market.

