Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra unboxing—underwater

Doroteya Borisova
By Doroteya Borisova
Apr 20, 2021, 10:53 AM
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra unboxing—underwater
Xiaomi, the underdog of mid-range smartphones, has pulled the arguably ultimate stunt to promote the April launch of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. Being the first phone from the brand to sport an IP rating (along with the Mi 11 Pro), Xiaomi decided that it deserved a fitting unveiling. 

They released a short video showing an unboxing of the flagship phone that's anything but typical: the whole thing is filmed underwater.

In the epic clip, we see a scuba diver, presumably somewhere out in the ocean, come across the new phone perched in a brightly illuminated underwater display. She picks it up, and proceeds to fully unbox the device. The phone boots up without a hitch, flashing the MIUI logo. The diver even appears to be using the camera to take photographs of marine life, underwater.


The phone doesn't automatically come with a charger, as some people in the comments worried it would be destroyed in the water. 

Following Apple's controversial decision to sell the iPhone 12sans charger, Xiaomi's Mi 11 series only include a free charger if the buyer chooses the option when purchasing. And while the chargers aren't waterproof, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra itself sports an IP68 rating, meaning it can survive under 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

We've seen this kind of stunt twice before, when T-Mobile did a similar (but decidedly less epic) unboxing stunt by some guy in a swimming pool. First they did it with the Samsung Galaxy S7 back in 2016, and then again last year for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

It should be noted that just because a phone has an IP68 rating, that does not mean you should go swimming with it in your pocket, or try to use it underwater. All such official tests are performed in an ideal laboratory environment, which you simply cannot replicate at home. We have yet to see a truly waterproof phone on the market that advocates using it underwater risk-free.

Related phones

Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra View Full specs
$1196 Special eBay
  • OS Android 11 MIUI 12 UI
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple 'Spring Loaded' event: how to watch live stream
Popular stories
One company's shocking growth threatens Apple and Samsung dominance in phone market
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's battery life could be worse than predecessor's
Popular stories
New report tips off major upgrade prepared for Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 5G

Popular stories

Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
Popular stories
How to disable Chrome tab groups grid view on your Android phone
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
Former Apple executive "rips" the App Store
Popular stories
Samsung could be planning a slightly updated design for Galaxy Watch 4

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless