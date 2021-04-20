Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra unboxing—underwater

They released a short video showing an unboxing of the flagship phone that's anything but typical: the whole thing is filmed underwater.

In the epic clip, we see a scuba diver, presumably somewhere out in the ocean, come across the new phone perched in a brightly illuminated underwater display. She picks it up, and proceeds to fully unbox the device. The phone boots up without a hitch, flashing the MIUI logo. The diver even appears to be using the camera to take photographs of marine life, underwater.









The phone doesn't automatically come with a charger, as some people in the comments worried it would be destroyed in the water.





Following Apple's controversial decision to sell the iPhone 12 sans charger , Xiaomi's Mi 11 series only include a free charger if the buyer chooses the option when purchasing. And while the chargers aren't waterproof, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra itself sports an IP68 rating, meaning it can survive under 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.



