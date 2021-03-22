Apple is fined $2M for not including charger with iPhone 12

One of the reason that earned Apple this penalty is its refusal to include power adapters along with the iPhone 12 series. Apple chose to make this sudden cut globally in a claim that withholding the adapters (and EarPods, for that matter) would save the Earth from 3 million metric tons of carbon emissions every year.

Many people are also making the argument that Apple's failure to include adapters is hurting customers from developing countries significantly more, because as they are even less likely to be able to buy an original MFi-certified plug.

The $2M penalty from Brazil doesn't only come for missing power adapters. Apple has been accused of false advertising, iOS update issues, and unfair terms as well.





Procon-SP has accused Apple of misleading advertising because since the 11 series, iPhone owners have been refused repair services for phones with water damage—despite the fact that for years, iPhones have been advertising varying levels of waterproof or water resistance capabilities. The iPhone 12 series, for example, has an IP68 rating, and has been tested to survive submersion to 6 meters of water for 30 minutes. Yet Apple has been refusing Brazilian customers repair services for water-damaged phones even if they are still under warranty, which seems to contradict their claim.





Another issue is that customers have been having “problems with some functions” on their iPhones following updates, but received zero assistance from Apple—leading to suspicions of planned obsolescence.





The other deed which earned Apple the $2M fine is its policy of "exempting itself from all legal and implicit guarantees and against hidden or not apparent defects," says Procon-SP.